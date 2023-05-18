How to solve the Runakit Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Solving the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Runakit Shrine is a matter of using Ultrahand to move the metal ball puzzle piece down a series of railings, transporting it to the concave dish near where you enter. This will open the grate to the shrine altar itself and allow you to collect your Light of Blessing.

Lights of Blessing are incredibly useful in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , since offering four of them to a Goddess statue awards you either more vitality or more stamina. If you're suffering from buyer's remorse, however, you can always learn how to respec in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and swap a heart for a larger vitality bar. Before you can collect your Light from this altar, let's go through how to solve the Runakit Shrine puzzle by using Ultrahand's attach mechanic.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Runakit Shrine puzzle solution

If you're in search of the Runakit Shrine, you'll find it directly east of Hyrule Castle near the top of the Hyrule Ridge region on your map:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you enter Runakit Shrine, first take note of the concave dish on your left. This is where you'll have to move the large metal ball from one side of the chamber in order to gain access to the innermost chamber. Use your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom glider to get across the large gap between yourself and the side of the room where the ball is, and then lift it off its pedestal. By this point in the game you should be acquainted with your Ultrahand ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , so just place the ball on the metal railings nearby and roll it down to the next platform.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here, you'll find the next set of railings are too wide to just roll the ball down a second time. Instead you'll have to attach the ball to the rods nearby, ensuring that you connect all four rods end to end so that they can rest on top of the wide railings and act as an anchor. If you don't use all four rods, the ball might get derailed, drop into the abyss, and respawn at its pedestal. Once the ball is safely on the other side of the railings, glide across and detach it from the poles.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This next part of the Runakit Shrine is a little trickier, because the last railing comprises a single track instead of having two like the others. Next to the railing, you'll find a stone structure that looks like two stone slabs joined together in an L-shape to form a triangular tip. This is how you'll get the ball from one side of the chasm to the other:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Take the detached ball and attach it to one single rod, carried down from the previous platform With the ball attached, stick the rod to one edge of the stone triangle Look around the platform for a flat piece of stone and attach it to the other edge of the triangle, forming a T-shape Pick the whole thing up and rest it over the railing, with the crux of the L-shaped stones in the middle

Gravity will carry the ball down to the end of the tracks, since the flat piece of stone you've attached to one edge of the triangle will act as a barrier to prevent it slipping off the railing. Now you can glide over to the ball, detach and lift it into the key slot with Ultrahand, and solve the Runakit Shrine puzzle.

