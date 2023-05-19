How to do the Kiuyoyou Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Solving the Kiuyoyou Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires you to melt, manipulate, and transport large blocks of ice. Being the shrine of fire and ice, you'll need to be quick to handle the blocks before they melt and you have to start all over again.

Each block of ice fits on a button pedestal, one large and one small. The smaller button is simpler to activate – you just need to melt the first block of ice to be small enough to fit onto it first – but the second can be a little trickier. The larger second button is found directly beneath some searing flames that will melt your block of ice quickly unless you block them. Like the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Great Sky Island shrines, thankfully, this isn't one of the hardest puzzles in the game. It does have a certain knack to it though, so here's a step by step guide on how to solve the Kiuyoyou Shrine using little more than your Ultrahand ability.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kiuyoyou Shrine location and solution

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll find the Kiuyoyou Shrine just north of Hyrule Ridge. It's just up the road from the first of those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom geoglyphs that you'll have discovered with the help of Impa, so just carry on up the road and keep an eye out for its green glow. We've marked the shrine's location on the above map for you.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you enter Kiuyoyou Shrine, you'll notice a block of ice nearby some jets of fire. You'll want to pick this up using Ultrahand, one of the most useful abilities in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and lift the ice block into the flames for a few seconds to melt it down a bit. Now, place it on the glowing orange square button on your left to gain access to the next part of the puzzle.

Use the gust of wind to glide up to a raised platform on the other side of this chamber, where you'll see another block of ice dropping down into some flames and immediately melting. Try to grab the ice cube before it reaches the ground and move it out of the way quickly, since you need to avoid this cube melting at all. You can use the concrete slab leaning against the wall to block the flames if that is easier for you – just pick up the slab, place it over the flames, and the ice cube should land unscathed.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now, attach the ice block to the concrete slab with Ultrahand. You'll need this to block the flames on top of the second button, which is beneath the flames you used to melt down the first ice block near where you entered the shrine. With the ice on the bottom, place the cube and slab on the spiky slope and the slippery ice should carry it back down to the other side of the room. Jump off the ledge and glide back down to meet it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now we will use the large block of ice to hold down the last button. Still with the ice facing downwards, lift the block into the flames. The concrete should protect the ice from melting, and as long as the block of ice is big enough, its weight should be enough to press the second button and unlock the door to the innermost shrine chamber. The Light of Blessing should now be yours to claim at the Kiuyoyou Shrine altar.

