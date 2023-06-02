Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tukarok Shrine guide

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tukarok Shrine is one of the hardest you'll encounter, as the Forward Force puzzle has you move a large orb over lava, up an incline of rails, and then over a river of back-flowing water. It's a very tough one, as each time effectively requires an entirely different solution, as well as a keen understanding of the game's physics engine.

Fortunately, we've gone through it ourselves and can lay out how each step of the puzzle is done, as well as how to get the hidden chest and the treasure inside. If you're stuck on the Tukarok Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, here's how to force your way through to the end - and how you can build a pretty cool raft along the way.

How to beat the Tukarok Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Tukarok Shrine is all about moving an orb in a big circle to the end to open the final door, and along the way you'll have to get it over lava, up a ramp and across a river, in that order. Here's a basic how-to walkthrough and guide to take you through to the end, as well as how to get the chest and treasure while you're there.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Run past the closed gates and down the ladder ahead of you. There'll be a simple vehicle, a glowing orb, and some lava - Use Ultrahand to stick the orb to the car and ride it over the lava to the other side. On the other side, detach the Orb and reattach it to the sliding stone block, placed on top so it can't get in the way of the rail, lower path or wall. There may be other ways to do this next puzzle, but this is the simplest.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Use Ultrahand to slide the stone/orb up the rail to the very end - its highest point - and hold it there for a moment before letting go and letting them fall. Then climb the ladder and once you're at the top, use Recall to rewind the orb back to the top, where you can grab it with Ultrahand and carry it forward to the next stage. Now you'll come across a river broken up into lanes and a load of building materials - rafts, wheels and planks. Before doing anything, use Ultrahand to reveal and pull the treasure chest out of the water in the thinnest lane - it's got a Strong Zonaite Sword inside.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now you need to build a boat with a mechanism that'll carry the orb across, against the current. We suggest the design above - a raft with a forward-facing wheel on either side, and flat wooden boards on those. The wheels will spin the boards and serve as paddles to push against the water - a little slow, but it'll carry you and the orb across easily enough. On the other side, take the orb off your makeshift boat and step on the button to open the gate. You'll see the receptacle for the orb - drop it in and the final door to the shrine's reward will be opened.

This particular shrine has a solid claim to being one of the hardest in the game, as not only are the last two sections entirely unrelated mechanics and therefore require very lateral thinking, but as far as we know the "paddle mechanics'' that you use to move the raft are never tutorialised in any major way throughout Tears of the Kingdom, so players would understandably not know what it is they're supposed to build. Still, if you're inspired by the opportunities this presents, why not try merging these ideas with some of those designs presented in our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom vehicles page? As everybody is beginning to discover, the construction possibilities really are endless.

