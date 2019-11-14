Xbox Game Pass is getting Final Fantasy and Yakuza collections

Correction: Due to a miscommunication between Xbox and GamesRadar, we previously reported that that the Kingdom Hearts collection would be coming to Xbox Game Pass. While the full Kingdom Hearts series will be available on Xbox in 2020, it will not be available through Game Pass.

Original Story: Xbox Game Pass is a sweet deal that just got sweeter. At today's X019 show, Microsoft announced over 50 new titles that will be added to the service in the coming months, including some high-profile Japanese games such as Final Fantasy and Yakuza.

There are plenty of other great games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, and some of them are available right now. If you're interested in trying the subscription, you can now get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1, and for a limited time, members will also get one month of EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify premium.

Now let's get into the games, which are a mix of big-budget classics and indie darlings. Here are the titles that are available right now for all Xbox Game Pass members:

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console, coming soon to PC)

Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition (PC)

LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Console)

RAGE 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Console)

The Talos Principle (Console and PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console and PC)

Here are the games that will come to Xbox Game Pass starting this holiday season and throughout 2020:

Carrion (Console and PC)

Cris Tales (Console and PC)

Cyber Shadow (Console and PC)

Darskiders 3 (Console and PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Console and PC)

Edge of Eternity (Console and PC)

Final Fantasy 7 (Console and PC)

Final Fantasy 8: Remastered (Console and PC)

Final Fantasy 9 (Console and PC)

Final Fantasy 10/10-2: HD Remastered (Console and PC)

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)

Final Fantasy 13, Final Fantasy 13-2, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 (Console and PC)

Final Fantasy 15 (Console and PC)

Forager (Console and PC)

Haven (Console and PC)

It Lurks Below (Console and PC)

Levelhead (Console and PC)

Life is Strange 2: Episodes 4 and 5 (Console)

My Friend Pedro (Console and PC)

PHOGS (Console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Console and PC)

SkateBIRD (Console and PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Console and PC)

Scourge Bringer (Console and PC)

Supraland (Console)

Tekken 7 (Console)

Touhou Luna Nights (Console and PC)

The Escapists 2 (Console)

The Red Lantern (Console)

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Console)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console and PC)

West of Dead (Console and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Zero

A bunch of Xbox Game Studio titles will also arrive in 2020:

Bleeding Edge (Console and PC)

Grounded (Console and PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)

Minecraft Dungeons (Console and PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Console and PC)

Tell Me Why (Console and PC)

Wasteland 3 (Console and PC)

These games will be joining the already lengthy list of Xbox Game Pass games , save for a few that will be taken out of the library on November 30:

Abzu (Console and PC)

Below (Console)

Football Manager 2019 (PC)

GRID 2 (Console)

Strange Brigade (Console)

There's certainly a lot to be excited about if you're an Xbox Game Pass member. And if you aren't, what are you waiting for?!