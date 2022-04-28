Every Warzone Season 3 map change for Caldera

Warzone Season 3 map changes have arrived with the launch of Classified Arms and the discovery of Godzilla and King Kong. You’ll be able to battle in a new Dig Site Point of Interest, where bones of past Kongs and Godzillas have been excavated in Call of Duty Warzone. There are also a few new Warzone Season 3 updates to existing POIs, giving them a refresh, as well as a new Gulag map to fight to the death on and win back your place on Caldera.

All the new Warzone Season 3 map changes

New Caldera Dig Site location

(Image credit: Activision)

With Godzilla and King Kong making their mark in Warzone Season 3 in a big way, of course Caldera also needs to reflect this, so it’s got a new POI called Dig Site. Thanks to two massive excavator vehicles churning up the ground, Godzilla and Kong fossils have been uncovered on the pacific island.

There’s plenty of scattered cover throughout this area thanks to the gigantic monster bones, tents, and excavators. You can also climb up the two excavators using some ladders to reach powerful, high-up positions that allow you to see over the Dig Site, and access some extra loot. You’ll find Dig Site towards the northwest corner of the map, between the Mines and Ruins POIs.

New Hold Gulag in Warzone Season 3

(Image credit: Activision)

A new Gulag map for 1 vs 1 fights to return to Caldera has also arrived with Warzone Season 3. Hold takes place in a… hold, but it’s got a mix of tight corridors and open spaces for good variety and is symmetrical, so both sides will be on an equal playing field. Hold also follows the traditional three-lane structure that a lot of arena maps do, so you’ll have lots of routes to charge through, hide in, or lock down to beat your opponent and get back into the battle royale.

Warzone Season 3 Caldera POI changes

(Image credit: Activision)

Lots of Caldera’s existing POIs have seen a refresh with the Warzone Season 3 launch update too. Peak, the central volcano area on the map, has been rebuilt to include large, concrete stronghold buildings and make the area more accessible. You’ll also find plenty more cables in and around the mountain and its stronghold, allowing for much more verticality and variety in combat.

(Image credit: Activision)

As for Runway in the northeast corner of the map, there’s a new triangular section of tarmac towards the shore that features lots of tents and stacks of supplies in the center. The area has also had more of its foliage stripped, making way for new barracks, hangars, and towers. These provide new positions to attack from, cover to hide in, and areas to loot and scavenge, but the lack of foliage also means the areas between these buildings are more open.

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, Lagoon, which is on the west side of Caldera, has been expanded a little thanks to a receding tide that has revealed a sand bank. While this adds a new natural entry point to the Lagoon area, the sand bank also has limited movement options thanks to the small cliff that prevents easy escaping. Make sure you use the rocks and wreckages for cover, and check out the extra loot that’s washed up with the newly exposed land. Look out for the new Warzone Sabotage contract across Caldera too to get some extra battle royale rewards.