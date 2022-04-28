The best Warzone Nikita AVT loadouts to get more from this new assault rifle

Creating the best Warzone Nikita AVT loadouts mean playing to the strengths of this assault rifle, namely it's "best-in-class fire rate". This AR unlocks at level 31 in the new Warzone Battle Pass and, when well kitted out, is a formidable machine gun with pronounced but easily manageable recoil in Call of Duty Warzone.

We've come up with a couple of Warzone Nikita AVT loadouts here that play off that impressive fire rate. The first option ups the ammo and range to create an almost LMG-like weapon that can keep up sustained fire. While the second strips everything back to SMG levels of bullet spray, while still keeping a decent range and accuracy. As we mentioned, there is a very noticeable recoil but it's predictable and easy to control, so just be aware of that if you're going to try this gun out.

We've got some Warzone M1916 loadout options as well if you want to check out the other free Battle Pass gun.

Best Warzone Nikita AVT loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - F8 Stabilizer

- F8 Stabilizer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper

- Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper Optic - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Zac Padded

- Zac Padded Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

- 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Underbarrel - M3 Ready Grip

- M3 Ready Grip Ammo Type - Lengthened

- Lengthened Proficiency - Brace

- Brace Kit - Fully Loaded

This Warzone Nikita AVT loadout is built around the idea that you'll start firing and won't stop until all the problems are gone. The 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums are the heart of that, boosting fire rate, recoil and accuracy along the way, as well as upping movement speed to keep you mobile. The Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper barrel also bumps up bullet velocity (as does the Lengthened ammo type) and range, as this loadout is best used at medium/medium-long distances. The Polymer Grip gives you a boost to accuracy and recoil, with the F8 Stabilizer muzzle also boosting the latter. The M3 Ready Grip on the other hand increases movement speed again, plus aim down sight and sprint to fire speeds, which helps counter some of the debuffs of the barrel and stock.

We also went with a G16 2.5x sight as a good all rounder (but swap in whatever works for you) and the Fully Loaded Kit to give you some extra ammo.

High fire rate Warzone Nikita AVT loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - G28 Compensator

- G28 Compensator Barrel - ZAC 358mm Rapid

- ZAC 358mm Rapid Optic - Slate Reflector

- Slate Reflector Stock - Express AVT RS

- Express AVT RS Rear Grip - Stippled Grip

- Stippled Grip Magazine - MR 25 Round Fast Mags

- MR 25 Round Fast Mags Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

- Carver Foregrip Ammo Type - Lengthened

- Lengthened Proficiency - Slight of Hand

- Slight of Hand Kit - Fully Loaded

This Warzone Nikita AVT loadout boosts the fire rate further, and makes something that feels like an SMG but still performs like an assault rifle. It's built around the ZAC 358mm Rapid barrel and the boost that gives to the rate of fire. It comes at the expense of overall damage, but the amount of bullets this thing spits out kind of covers that. The G28 Compensator muzzle, Express AVT RS stock, Carver Foregrip and Stippled Grip all then work together to increase accuracy, recoil and aim speed. The one weird choice we've made here is the MR 25 Round Fast Mags. For some reason they really seem to make the gun more controllable, despite only supposedly boosting aim speed and reload. Switching this option out for the more obvious 45 round mag option seem to add a much more powerful pull to the recoil. Obviously the 25 round choice means more reloading but the mags themselves and the Slight of Hand proficiency increase speed there. The result is a incredibly solid, high fire rate AR that can really dominate medium ranges.