Best Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout to help you conquer Caldera

The best Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout takes a decent assault rifle and makes it into something far more formidable, building on its best aspects as you take into the Pacific Caldera map in Call of Duty Warzone. Introduced in Vanguard, the Cooper Carbine is an effective AR that can do a lot of damage in the right hands, but definitely requires a proper build to make the most out of it. That's why we put together this page on the best Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout for you to take into the Pacific map, as well as how you can get this gun in the first place.

Best Cooper Carbine loadout for Warzone Pacific

(Image credit: Activision)

The best Warzone Carbine Cooper loadout is one that focuses on the all-rounder versatility that's often the great advantage of assault rifles, taking it and bringing it up a notch overall with selective enhancements and upgrades. The Cooper is a little shorter range than most ARs, but by building on damage, range, accuracy and recoil control, you can help add to that and make it into something more universally helpful.

There's also short-range builds that turn it into a kind of SMG, building on the recoil control and rate of fire, and while they are good, we figure that if you're going to go SMG - well, get an SMG, like in our Call of Duty Vanguard MP40 best loadout, which includes builds for Warzone Pacific too.

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom

Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Optic: Slate Reflector

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Perk: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The basis here is to bolster the basic attributes - damage, range and accuracy - at the cost of mobility and speed. Rather than a hip-firing spray machine, set yourself down behind cover and start picking off targets with ruthless efficiency. You can even put a longer-range scope on there so as to give that greater distance, but remember - this is, at its core, a build for short-to-mid-range conflict.

Beyond that, you want a build that covers the long-range effectively, while also generally enhancing your versatility and danger in the field. We've laid out options for perks, equipment and more just below.

Secondary Weapon: Kar98k (or any of the Warzone best sniper options)

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

This is a pretty simple build - the Kar should keep you covered at the kind of distances that the Cooper can't cover, while the perks and equipment are generally all-purpose options. In combat, seek cover quickly and draw either the Cooper or sniper, depending on how far away the threat is. In close-quarters, use the explosives to clear rooms ahead of you, or swap out the Stun Grenade for a Heartbeat Sensor to get the edge.

How to unlock the Cooper Carbine

(Image credit: Activision)

If you don't have the Cooper Carbine assault rifle, it's pretty easy to unlock - simply get to tier 15 of the current Warzone Pacific Season 1 and it'll be given to you. You can do this by playing either Vanguard or Warzone multiplayer or zombies - either way, eventually you'll rack up enough experience to unlock the Cooper and bring it into either mode on either game.

