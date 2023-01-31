Warzone 2 Ashika Island map revealed with 7 points of interest

Warzone 2 has finally pulled back the curtains on its new Resurgence map: Ashika Island, as well as all seven of its points of interest.

The Ashika Island map leaked back in December, but it didn't reveal many details and was quickly taken down by a copyright strike from Activision. Now we have our first official, high-quality image of the map and its POIs. The Call of Duty Twitter account (opens in new tab) shared this first look at the Ashika Island map on Tuesday:

(Image credit: Activision)

#ResurgenceReturns on Ashika Island 🌊Drop into the new free-to-play Call of Duty #Warzone2 small map featuring Resurgence and DMZ gameplay on February 15. pic.twitter.com/hN0xnL8NYoJanuary 31, 2023 See more

You can see from the image above that Ashika Island's POIs are Oganikku Farms, Town Center, Residential, Shipwreck, and Tsuki Castle, which appears to be a rebranded version of World at War's Castle map, which was semi-recently remastered for Call of Duty: Vanguard. There's still no trailer giving a closer look at the map, but at least we have a decent view of the lay of the land now.

Ashika Island is a smaller map designed for the return of Resurgence as well as Warzone 2's DMZ mode. Warzone 2 season 2 is set to launch on February 15 and it'll come packing Ashika Island and the aforementioned fan-favorite Resurgence mode, as well as new weapons, new operators, and balance changes. Likewise, Modern Warfare 2 is getting ranked play, new maps and modes, and of course, "much more" still to be revealed in the two weeks between now and the new season's release date.

