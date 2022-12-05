Warzone 2 Resurgence map leaks online, receives copyright strikes from Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new Resurgence map has apparently been leaked online, and publisher Activision is seemingly getting images taken down.

Yesterday on November 4, the image seen just below started gaining traction on Reddit and other social media sites. The image claims to depict what will become Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 new Resurgence map, launching into the game at some point in the near future.

If you're unfamiliar with the Resurgence mode, it was featured as a 40-player mode in the original Call of Duty: Warzone, where players could respawn into the game without having to go through the usual Gulag method. This time though, if the imagine above is accurate, Resurgence will instead support 50 players.

Not only that, but this new map will apparently also support the Ground War and Warzone 2 DMZ mode. The latter mode is Warzone 2.0's exclusive new offering over the original battle royale game, pitting squads of players and AI bots against each other for new PvPvE action.

Adding to the intrigue with this leaked image is that fact that it's been subjected to copyright strikes on Twitter. The tweet just below is one of a litany of examples of publisher Activision Blizzard seemingly filing claims to get the images off Twitter, adding an air of believability to the map image.

If you're still longing for Resurgence action, you can still go back and play the original Warzone Caldera right now. The original game officially relaunched last week on November 28, and will be sticking around to complement the new game for the foreseeable future.

