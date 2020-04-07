Uncharted 4 Treasure guide

There's a lot of Uncharted 4 treasures to be found in Nate's last outing. 100 Uncharted 4 Treasures in total and we've got them all, along with Journal Entries and Journal Notes to unlock and Optional Conversations to have. We've been hard at work exploring on your behalf, so read on to find the locations of every treasure, message and chat in the game.
Table of Contents:
Prologue
1. The Lure of Adventure
2. Infernal Place
3. The Malaysia Job
4. A Normal Life
5. Hector Alcazar
6. Once a Thief…
7. Lights Out
8. The Grave of Henry Avery
9. Those Who Prove Worthy
10. The Twelve Towers
11. Hidden in Plain Sight
12. At Sea
13. Marooned
14. Join Me in Paradise
15. The Thieves of Libertalia
16. The Brothers Drake
17. For Better or Worse
18. New Devon
19. Avery's Descent
20. No Escape
21. Brother's Keeper
22. A Thief's End
Epilogue
NB: Prologue and Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 7 have no collectibles.