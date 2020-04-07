Uncharted 4 Treasure guide

There's a lot of Uncharted 4 treasures to be found in Nate's last outing. 100 Uncharted 4 Treasures in total and we've got them all, along with Journal Entries and Journal Notes to unlock and Optional Conversations to have. We've been hard at work exploring on your behalf, so read on to find the locations of every treasure, message and chat in the game.

Table of Contents:

Prologue

1. The Lure of Adventure

2. Infernal Place

3. The Malaysia Job

4. A Normal Life

5. Hector Alcazar

6. Once a Thief…

7. Lights Out

8. The Grave of Henry Avery

9. Those Who Prove Worthy

10. The Twelve Towers

11. Hidden in Plain Sight

12. At Sea

13. Marooned

14. Join Me in Paradise

15. The Thieves of Libertalia

16. The Brothers Drake

17. For Better or Worse

18. New Devon

19. Avery's Descent

20. No Escape

21. Brother's Keeper

22. A Thief's End

Epilogue

NB: Prologue and Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 7 have no collectibles.