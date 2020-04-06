Uncharted 4 puzzles solutions guide: How to complete all of the puzzles in A Thief's End

As we've come to expect from a Nathan Drake adventure, you'll need to exercise your brain as well as your fists if you want to reach the conclusion, so having the Uncharted 4 puzzles solutions to hand will help you out if you find yourself stuck. Although the game tries to steer you in the right direction through dialogue, environmental clues, and documents you collect along the way, these can only help your Uncharted 4 progress so far and you may find yourself stuck at an impasse. If that's the case then don't worry as we're here to offer some guidance, so select which Uncharted 4 puzzles are stumping you below and we'll provide the solutions.

Chapter 2 - Zodiac Symbol Puzzle

Chapter 2: Infernal Place – Zodiac Symbol Puzzle

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Once you've completed the climbing sequence and arrived in Joseph Burnes' cell, you'll need to interact with the sun and moon symbol on the wall by the large door to get started with the Zodiac Symbol puzzle.





(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

This will lead to you taking out Joseph Burnes' letter for closer inspection, so follow the prompts to Flip it twice before you Fold it to reveal the solution for the puzzle in the top right corner of the document.





(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

By folding the letter, you've created the Zodiac Symbols for Sagittarius and Scorpio, so the next step is to find those two symbols on the wall. Handily they're both nearby and are marked with the Roman numerals X and II, translating to 10 and 2 respectively.





(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Add 10 + 2 and you get 12, or XII in Roman numerals, so turn around and look for a brick marked with XII. You'll find it on the rear wall directly underneath the drawing of a compass. Interact with that brick and you'll find the cross to bear, allowing you to move on with the adventure.





We're currently updating this guide, and will be adding more Uncharted 4 puzzles solutions to it shortly.



