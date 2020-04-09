Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn locations guide: Where to knock down every rock pile in Madagascar

While you progress through Madagascar on your adventure, you'll encounter a series of Uncharted 4 Rock Cairns that you need to knock over to earn the hidden Not a Cairn in the World trophy. If you're not sure what you're looking for in Chapter 10 of Uncharted 4, these 16 cairns are traditional stacks of rocks forming a small tower, which handily you can demolish by either driving through them in your jeep, or getting out and performing a melee attack on them. You should follow the order we've set in this guide for collecting them, as you'll hit several points of no return during the chapter, though at least if you do miss any Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn locations then you can replay the chapter and pick them up on your next playthrough.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #1

Straight ahead of you at the start of the chapter.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #2

Along the track as you approach the waterfall area.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #3

After you pass under the rickety bridge, at the bottom of the muddy slope.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #4

At the top of the muddy slope before crossing the bridge.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #5

On the other side of the bridge, to the left under a tree.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #6

After driving up a rock with lemurs on it and spotting the tower ahead.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #7

Next to the small waterfall and sliding rock you drive up.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #8

After using the winch for the first time and spotting the volcano, down the watery path heading left towards the ruins.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #9

After dropping into the next area, opposite the cave on the right hand path.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #10

Once you've 'fixed' the next bridge and driven up the muddy slope, up the hill to your right.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #11

Straight ahead of you when you see the Shoreline trucks in the distance.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #12

Up the hill at the far side of the area, near the rocky hill to the left.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #13

At the top of the rocky hill to the left in the same area.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #14

Heading up the hill towards the Beacon Tower, just before the ornate pillars.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #15

On top of the rocks opposite the Beacon Tower.

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairn #16

On the narrow track at the other side of the drawbridge.

At this point you should unlock the Not a Cairn in the World trophy - congratulations!