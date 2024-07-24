Terrifier 3 gets a new trailer featuring a long-lost franchise character and a bloody shower scene that makes Psycho look tame

Good news horror fans, a brand new gore-tastic trailer for Terrifier 3 is here, and it looks like serial killing entity Art the Clown is back to his usual murderous tricks.

The one-minute-long video, which you can watch below, opens with Terrifier 2 final girl Sienna looking out onto an open fire while 'Silent Night' plays in the background, when all of a sudden, an axe-wielding Art the Clown jumps out dressed as Santa Claus. The rest of the trailer consists of quick jumpscare-like flashes of Art inflicting terror upon multiple victims, with one being in the shower — like Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, but worse. We even get a few looks at the first movie’s only living victim Victoria, who is now seriously disfigured even worse than before, and seemingly possessed. The clip ends with Art making a snow angel in a pile of blood. So festive.

TERRIFIER 3 | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In addition to the fresh footage, we’ve got a look at four new images of the upcoming flick. Posted by writer and director Damien Leone on Twitter, the images show Art looking as mischievous as ever in another pair of decorative sunglasses, a seriously disfigured Victoria, and Terrifier 2 final girl Sienna. See the images below.

Which new Terrifier 3 image has you most excited?? #terrifier3 pic.twitter.com/7E2RyV1d0gJuly 22, 2024

And in case those two gifts weren't enough, Art has shimmied down the chimney and delivered yet another poster, posted by Bloody Disgusting. The poster shows Art in full-on Santa mode with Victoria sitting on his lap while the real Santa lays dead on the ground with an axe in his head. How joyous! See the poster below.

Damien Leone's Terrifier 3.Only in theaters October 11, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DYpR7JEqhdJuly 24, 2024

The most interesting thing about the poster and the images though is Victoria. The last time we saw the Terrifier victim was in the sequel’s post-credits scene where she was being held in a mental hospital, writing ‘Vicky+Art’ on the wall in blood. Could Victoria be Art’s accomplice in Terrifier 3?

The third installment in Leone’s bloody saga, which wrapped filming earlier this year, follows Art the Clown who is yet again "set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve."

The film welcomes back David Howard Thornton as Art, Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, and Chris Jericho as Adam Burke. A few new faces are joining the cast two, including Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus, and The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 11. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.