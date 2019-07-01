The Uncharted series made a name for itself thanks to its storytelling, memorable characters, and action packed gameplay. We’ve been adventuring with Nathan Drake for many years, but when his story came to a bittersweet end in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and we bid farewell the treasure hunter as he walked off into the sunset, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was the only thing to fill the Uncharted shaped void in our lives. Playing this time as Chloe Frazer who teams up with Nadine, Lost Legacy was a welcome journey in the shoes of a new, well established Uncharted character. But now, as we wait it out to see if more treasure hunting escapades are heading our way in the future, it’s hard not to miss getting stuck into the particular kind of action it offered. Thankfully, there are some fantastic alternatives out there to fill that Uncharted-shaped hole in your life. We’ve put together a treasure trove of games that you might enjoy if you loved the Uncharted series. Whether they're similar in tone, mechanics, or gameplay styles, there's something for everyone. So, get your map at the ready as we take you on a journey through 10 games like Uncharted that you'll treasure.

Tomb Raider (2013)

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

The most common parallel that’s unavoidable to make when you’re talking about Uncharted is Tomb Raider. Both franchises cover similar ground: action-packed, treasure hunting, climbing, puzzle-solving, and getting caught up in outlandish events based on ancient legends. Tomb Raider is like the older sister of Uncharted, and the classic series got a reboot in 2013 that kicked off a new set of adventures with everyone’s favourite Tomb raiding, butt-kicking archaeologist. As the first game in the rebooted series, Tomb Raiders sees a young Lara venture out aboard a ship to find the lost kingdom of Yamatai. When the ship gets caught up in a storm, Lara finds herself alone on an island where she has to fight for her life against the cultist inhabitants known as the Solarii brotherhood. The combat is very similar to Uncharted, and lots of elements will feel very familiar to you. You can approach the fights by opting for a stealthy route, or going in guns blazing, and there are also hunting, crafting, and a new skill tree which lets you become better equipped for certain fighting styles. Exploring hidden tombs and working your way through its puzzles is still one of the best parts about the experience.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Available on: PS4

Guerrilla's gorgeous post-apocalyptic world with grassy vistas and robotic prehistoric creatures is a great alternative to the Uncharted series. You play as Aloy, a young woman who is treated as an outcast as a child, and sets out to discover her own origin. Horizon Zero Dawn looks as gorgeous as Uncharted 4, with beautifully rendered landscapes and diverse character designs. There’s plenty to explore in the world, and the cauldrons are kind of like ancient underground tombs that hold hidden secrets and allow you to discover more about the strange robotic dinosaurs above ground. You’re also have to climb your way up mountains and certain areas, and the combat involves several approaches such as stealth, making use of traps, and honing in on the robot creatures weak spots with your trusty spear. With a strong storyline, an engaging and memorable protagonist, and endlessly fun action, the world of Horizon Zero Dawn will help you scratch your Uncharted itch.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Edward Kenway and Nathan Drake have a few things in common, and the big one is namely treasure. Yes, this swashing buckling Assassins Creed adventure takes place in vast open-world setting in the Caribbean during the 18th century. In Assassin's Creed 4 Kenway has made a name for himself as a pirate and master assassin on the salty sea shores of the various islands. Alongside the infamous Blackbeard, Kenway commands the Jackdaw ship who gets caught up in a conspiracy between the templars and the British Empire. With lots of boat-based combat, endless opportunities for exploration, and plenty of climbing assassinating action, many regard Black Flag as being one of the strongest entries in the franchise. And I mean who doesn’t want to be a pirate? Avast ye mateys, it’s time to do what we do best: hunt for treasure. Drake would be so proud.

The Last of Us

Available on: PS4

Naughty Dog, the studio that brought us the Uncharted series, is also behind the masterful story-driven, zombie infested adventure, The Last of Us. If you’re still hung up on the great storytelling and characters of the Uncharted series, this one’s for you. Played from a third-person perspective, you fill the shoes of Joel in a world that’s been afflicted by a fungal based virus that infects the mind and essentially turns people into Zombies. Years after the outbreak, Joel encounters a young girl called Ellie, and together, they set out to find a cure for the disease that has changed the world forever. Gripping, engaging, and with lots of memorable characters, it takes you on a journey that’s hard to forget. A lot darker in tone thanks to its setting and storyline, the Last Of Us is a more serious adventure from the studio, but it still puts a focus on the characters who lead the story.

God of War

Available on: PS4

Santa Moncia studios reunited us with a new kind of God of War experience that brought a new dimension to Kratos thanks to focus on forming a relationship with his son Atreus and trying to move away from his past. The stellar storytelling, gloriously beautiful landscapes and fluid combat cement God of War as a must play title, and fans of Uncharted will no doubt appreciate its narrative approach and attention to detail. The characters are truly at its heart, and you’ll find yourself invested in the relationship between the mighty bearded axe-wielding dad and his son. With figures from legend and mythological creatures, you’ll set out on a journey through the ancient realm of Midgard. Throughout there are also lots of points where you’ll have to solve puzzles and do a spot of climbing to get to the next area. This is one you shouldn’t sit on.

Quantum Break

Available on: PC, Xbox One

If you’re after another story-driven adventure that goes in a different direction, Quantum Break is a great alternative. As cinematic action-packed experience, the combat isn’t a million miles away from the gun-toting action in Uncharted, except here you have a time-bending abilities you can use to detect foes and dodge bullets. Since it’s more of a sci-fi affair than treasure hunting in exotic climbs, it has a different feel, but you’ll still climb your way through areas and do a lot of third-person shooting. After a time experiment goes wrong that could threaten the very fabric of the world, Paul Serene and Jack Joyce find they have extraordinary time-bending abilities. The story plays out based on the choices you make, and can split off into Jack or Paul’s story based on your decisions. Part action, part TV show, Quantum Break is filled with plenty of famous faces who act out the roles brilliantly, and the story and different outcomes will keep you guessing.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Okay, so we’ve included another Assassin’s Creed game in this list, but with good reason. Assassin's Creed Origins catapulted the series into a bigger open-world environment than ever before in the sandy climbs of Egypt, and any Uncharted oficiando is sure to enjoy solving it’s many puzzles and finding treasure hidden around the beautiful setting with its glittering tombs. You play as Bayak, a Medjay who is tasked with protecting the ruler of Egypt. When things take a turn for the worse, Bayak exiles himself and sets out on stealthy adventure to unravel mysteries and pursue tracking down masked cultist to exact his revenge. With other great characters in the line up such as Bayak’s secret agent wife Aya. With gorgeous scenery, an endless amount of things to do, and an engaging story, this is a great way to occupy your time.

Prince of Persia

Available on: PC, Xbox One (backwards compatible)

As the oldest game on our list, Prince of Persia first released back in 2008, but it still holds up very well to this day thanks to its appealing cell-shaded art style and pretty backdrop. Ubisoft brought the prince back to life with an updated story which originally landed on the PS3 and Xbox 360. When the evil ancient god Ahriman is accidentally set free after being sealed inside the Tree of Life, corruption begins to spread throughout the lands. The prince sets out on a journey to heal the fertile grounds in the kingdom and rid Persia of corruption once and for all with the help of princess Elika. With lots of acrobatics including wall climbing, jumping, there are also plenty of puzzles to solve and areas to traverse. You’ll feel right at home in the likeable prince’s shoes - especially since he has a very good sense of humour. He’s the kind of guy we can imagine Nathan Drake would happily hang out with. And wait, he even sounds like Nathan! Yep. Nolan North is the voice of the prince, too.

Far Cry 4

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

If you’re after more adventures in an exotic location where lots of people shoot at you, you can’t go wrong with Far Cry 4. While it’s storytelling isn’t as strong as the Uncharted series, the sheer scope of the world you can explore still makes it worth your while. And if you loved driving a jeep around in Uncharted, you’ll have ample opportunity to zoom around the vast landscapes of the Kyrat. Played out in first-person, you take on the role of Ajay Ghale who returns to his homeland to spread his mother’s ashes. But Ajay finds Kyrat has become divided by a civil war, and gets caught up in the action between the Royal army and a group of Rebels knowns as the Golden Path who hope to reclaim the land from the rule of the game’s antagonist, Pagan Min.

Just Cause 4

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Thanks to all its absurd action and over the top antics, Just Cause 4 from Avalanche Studios offers a fun ride of mayhem and chaos. Uncharted’s characters are so likeable, and part of this is how they react to rather outlandish situations. If you’re being shot at by a lot of people as you pursue a legend that may or may not lead you to bountiful treasures, you can’t be serious all the time after all. If you love the tone and action of Uncharted, Just Cause 4 takes it to the next - albeit more outlandish and goofy - level, with a protagonist called Rico who looks like Nathan Drake’s long lost twin. Both Rico and Nathan certainly go up against a lot of enemies during their adventures, but since Rico is a trained soldier, he has a lot more up his sleeve. Armed with a grappling hook just like Drake in Uncharted 4, as well as an endless supply of over the top weapons at his disposal, Rico can tackle an endless number of foes in a whole array of explosive and destructive ways. Oh, and you'll be up against a villain who can control the weather, so you better be prepared for some tornadoes to crash the action-packed party.