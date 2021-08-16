Wonder Woman drops into Fortnite later this week

Wonder Woman is dropping into Fortnite later this week.

As revealed earlier today by Epic Games, the iconic DC Comics character will be making her grand debut in Fortnite's battle royale mode later this week on August 18. Wonder Woman will be available in the Fortnite in-game store starting from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Fierce Amazonian Warrior and founding member of the Justice League, @DCComics Wonder Woman is coming to the Island.Read about her cosmetic set and about the upcoming Cup where you can earn her Outfit early!🔗: https://t.co/Me0ZuOBIWs pic.twitter.com/ohr8f1z5R2August 16, 2021 See more

When Wonder Woman arrives in the store, she'll be available in two variants: standard and Armored variant. Additionally, anyone who purchases Wonder Woman will also net a Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling, the latter of which also comes in two variants to choose from.

However, there's also the opportunity for players to earn the Wonder Woman skin, and the new Back Bling. The Wonder Woman Cup will debut alongside the arrival of the DC Comics character in the item store, and will see teams of two from around the world completing to earn as many points as possible from 10 Duos matches in three hours. The top teams from each region around the world will immediately unlock the Wonder Woman skin and the new Back Bling.

Just last week, none other than Clark Kent arrived in Fortnite, adding to the ongoing roster of DC Comics characters in the battle royale game. Kent arrived with a series of quests that unlocked his true form as Superman, and if you're still looking to complete every objective and bag yourself Kal El as a character in Epic's game, head over to our Fortnite Superman Quests guide for more.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 8 | Fortnite characters | Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars