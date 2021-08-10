Superman arrives in Fortnite with a questline that turns Clark Kent into the Man of Steel

Superman has arrived in Fortnite , giving you the chance to help transform mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent into the Man of Steel.

Access to the new Quests are included with the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, and they'll set you roving across the island to undertake tasks for Armored Batman, Beast Boy, and Clark Kent himself. Completing quests will progressively unlock more of the Superman kit: first you get the Call to Action emoticon, then the Superman Shield Spray, and when you finish 5 quests you finally unlock the Clark Kent outfit.

He's still not quite ready to embrace his Kryptonian legacy, though - first you need to glide through 3 rings as Clark Kent to unlock the Daily Planet Back Bling, and then use a phone booth as Clark Kent to unlock his built-in Secret Identity emote. This last step will let you turn into Superman proper - and vice versa - in the middle of a match (you'll also be able to choose to start matches as Superman from your locker if you prefer). Superman wouldn't be half as super without his cape, so completing this final step also unlocks the Superman Cape Back Bling.

Completing further Chapter 2 Season 7 Epic Quests will unlock the "Shadow" alternative style for Superman and several accessories, recoloring his outfit in shades of black and silver. It also gives him glowing white eyes, because Fortnite does love a glowing eye. This is also the only way to unlock the special Last Son of Krypton loading screen, which depicts Superman flying in to help battle Fortnite's alien menace.

While it's not a full Superman game, Fortnite's offering might be the closest we'll get to controlling a fully-fledged Man of Steel for quite some time.

