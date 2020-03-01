Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: watch El Clasico online - here's how

If you want to watch a Real Madrid Vs Barcelona live stream tonight, there's just about time to get yourself sorted before kick-off. We've rounded up all the best options to watch El Clasico online, wherever you are in the world.

Two giants of Spanish -and world football- face each other once again tonight with Real Madrid facing off against LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona. December's very rare goal-less draw will still be in the back of each team's mind (not to mention Real's recent home defeat to Juve in the Champions League), tonight's match looks set to full of high-stakes action. We'll show you how to find an El Clasico live stream wherever you are in the world, so you'll never miss a moment.

With the final few months of the season coming up, this weekend's throwdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona promises to be intense. With Barcelona coming in hot with a two-point lead out ahead, the pressure's on for Real to knock them off their La Liga throne on Sunday and break Quique Setién's winning streak. There are just those two points in it at the moment, though, which means it's still all to play for.

We're here to make sure you catch all the action, with the best Real vs Barca live stream to watch El Clasico online.

Watch El Clasico online: kickoff and coverage times

El Clasico will kick off today at 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET, so be sure to set up your Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in advance. LaLiga TV will begin coverage at 7.30pm, but if you want to jump straight into the action you'll be able to watch El Clasico online direct from kickoff as well.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clasico online in the UK

El Clasico live streams are currently being held over at Premier Sports, where you can catch all the action live as it happens online. That's not the only way to watch El Clasico online, however, as Premier Sports is also included in Sky TV and Virgin Media packages, starting at just £11.99 a month.

Premier Sports, however, offers the full LaLiga TV service, with plans starting at just £5.99 a month. If you're simply after an El Clasico live stream on La Liga TV, you'll be able to grab a single channel subscription for that £5.99 price tag, though if you plan to watch via Sky make sure you select the non-online only version. If you're after access to Premier Sports channels 1 and 2 as well as LaLiga TV, you'll be after the £9.99 a month subscription.

El Clasico live streams in the US

If you're joining us from the US, you'll be able to grab an El Clasico live stream direct from BeIN Sports, included in Sling TV. With Sling TV plans starting at $10 a month, you'll be able to watch el Clasico online wherever you are, with Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live streams available in English speaking and Spanish speaking coverage.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream from anywhere in the world

If you find yourself outside the UK and looking to log onto LaLiga TV to watch El Clasico online, you can avoid geoblocks by installing a VPN. Using this nifty piece of software, you can easily change your IP address to access all the action as if you were watching from the UK or US and take advantage of one of the signup deals we mentioned earlier for their local services. Plus, it's incredibly easy to set up and we've found some excellent deals to get you started for less.

Express VPN is our top-rated choice right now, with smooth and robust connections and fantastic security. You'll be able to log on from your laptop, Fire TV stick, smart TV, mobile device and even games consoles with this particular VPN, and you can even save 49% right now with an extra 3 months free. You can get long or short-term deals there. Whatever works best for you.