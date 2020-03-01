Aston Villa vs Man City live stream: watch Carabao Cup Final online from anywhere

Ready for kickoff? Let's help you get ready by tracking down all the best options to watch an Aston Villa vs Man City live stream. Watching the EFL Carabao Cup Final online is easier than you think and we've got you covered, wherever you are in the world.

City might not be winning the Premier League this season, even with Liverpool picking up their first league defeat of the season last night, but they're in buoyant form after coming from behind to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week. They're the hot favorites to pick up their fifth League Cup win in seven seasons.

Aston Villa are four points off the very bottom of the Premier League though and are coming into the match on a string of three defeats in a row. So you can bet they'll be going all out to give their fans something to cheer about and boost morale to climb out of the relegation zone before the season wraps up in a few months.

Whichever side you're on, the clash looks set to be one to remember, with both teams having so much to win and lose over those 90 minutes - unless we get extra time that is. If you don't want to miss a single second of it, you're going to need to know the best EFL Cup Final live stream options. We're running through kickoff and coverage times as well as the best way to catch an Aston Villa vs Man City live stream this weekend.

EFL Cup Final live stream: kick-off and coverage time

The Carabao Cup Final will kick off at 4.30pm GMT, with coverage generally picking up from 4pm. That means if you're watching from the US, you'll need to tune in at 11:30am ET on Sunday. If you're catching an Aston Villa vs. Man City live stream through Sky Sports, you'll be treated to full coverage from 3:30pm onwards.

Carabao Cup final live stream: how to watch in the UK

You'll find a Carabao Cup Final live stream available on Sky Sports, but you can also pick up a Now TV day pass (£9.99) if you're just looking to catch this particular game. If you're after more coverage, you'll find a Sky Sports week pass available for £14.99, or a month pass for £33.99. Grab these if you're in it for the action, and not the contract.

If you're using a Sky Sports subscription to watch your Aston Villa vs. Man City live stream, you'll be tuning into Sky Sports Football today from 3.30pm and Main Event at 4.00pm. You'll need the Sky Go app if you plan on watching your Carabao Cup Final live stream from a mobile device.

If you're live streaming from outside the UK (more on that later), you'll be able to take advantage of these broadcasts by using a VPN.

Aston Villa vs. Man City live stream in the US

If you're watching from across the pond, you'll find full coverage on ESPN+. With monthly rates starting at just $4.99 a month, you can catch all the Carabao Cup Final action from a range of devices including Amazon Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One and Roku. Be sure to tune in today at 11:30am ET or 08:30am PT to catch the full EFL Cup live stream.

ESPN+ subscriptions are packed with a range of sports, and fight fans can even use it to enjoy a UFC Fight Night 169 live stream too.

Carabao Cup Final live stream from outside the UK

If you're looking for a Carabao Cup Final live stream available outside the UK, you may come up against some geo-blocking obstacles for the aforementioned UK or US-based broadcasts. There's an easy way to catch the Aston Villa vs. Man City live stream, however - install a VPN. A Virtual Private Network blocks your IP address from the sites you visit to keep you safe online, but you can also set the location you appear to be in for every site you visit. That means you can access Carabao Cup Final live stream from anywhere in the world.

Our top pick is Express VPN. With an easy to install and set up app, and fantastic security procedures in place, Express offers a fantastic price on their VPN services. You'll be able to log onto your VPN from a range of different devices, meaning you can watch your Carabao Cup Final live stream on whichever display you want.