Warzone ZRG 20mm sniper – how to unlock the new rifle in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

The Warzone ZRG 20mm is the latest gun to be added to both the Call of Duty battle royale and Black Ops Cold War, but you don't get handed it for free. You need to unlock the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle by completing a specific challenge in-game, but what is it and is the Warzone new sniper, the ZRG 20mm, any good? This is all you need to know about the Warzone ZRG 20mm new gun.

How to unlock the Warzone ZRG 20mm sniper rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

The ZRG 20mm sniper rifle can be used in both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, with the same unlock requirement:

Using Sniper Rifles, earn 2 Longshot medals in 10 different matches.

Now if you own Black Ops Cold War and you're not solely a Warzone player, then completing this challenge there should be significantly easier because you'll have a much better time getting quick kills. Post up somewhere high with a sniper, get two longshot medals, then wait till the next match, rinse and repeat.

Alternatively, if you do only play Warzone, then your best bet will be to enter Plunder because you can carry your loadout in from the get-go. Find a nice rooftop to perch atop and pick people off like ants on the ground.

(Image credit: Activision)

There is also a third option; you can buy the Jackpot Sniper bundle in the store at the moment, which costs 1200CP. This comes with the Big Shot variant of the ZRG 20mm, which has the following attachments:

Muzzle: Infantry Stabilizer

Barrel: 37.9" Ultralight

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: Buffer Tube

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

When it comes to the gun itself, the description reads:

"Bolt-action sniper rifle. High damage, 1-shot kill to the head, chest, and shoulders."

These are all things we love to hear when it comes to snipers, so this will undoubtedly be a fan favourite.

