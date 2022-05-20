How to get V Rising Stone Bricks

To get V Rising Stone Bricks you'll need to build a grinder to turn rocks into bricks and Stone Dust. it might not sound like an immediate priority, but if you're planning on building some elaborate gothic castle from which you can glare down ominously at the frightened peasants, you can hardly make do with mud and straw. Making and crafting Stone Bricks in V Rising is harder than you'd think, but does come with that bonus creating Stone Dust! So, two birds and all that. Despite the prevalence of rocks as raw material, turning them into carved stone is a full process that's not easily done without specialised materials and knowledge. Fortunately, we can fill you in on how to get and craft Stone Bricks and Stone Dust in V Rising below, along with what you'll need.

How to craft Stone Bricks and Stone Dust in V Rising

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

To get Stone Bricks and Stone Dust in V Rising, players need one specific tool - a Grinder. These things can be built in your Castle from the Refinement part of the Build menu, using specialised materials that you probably won't have from the start - specifically these materials.

Whetstones (4)

Copper Ingots (4)

Planks (8)

Obviously, not all of these are easily obtained. We've laid out how to easily get the first in our V Rising Whetstones guide here, but Copper Ingots will require a Furnace and the Planks will require the Sawmill - and all of these need to be powered by Blood Essence, of course.

Once it's built, make sure that you have enough Blood Essence to keep it running, and select it with the F button when prompted. The Grinder has multiple "recipes" (things you can throw in to smash to bits), but the first one will be the option to place Rocks. For every 12 Rocks placed in the Grinder - and yes, you have to place them all at once - you can get back one Stone Brick and one pile of Stone Dust.

Both of these items are useful in their own ways. As outlined in the guide mentioned earlier, Stone Dust can be used to make Whetstones, while Stone Bricks can be used to create walls and floors for more reinforced structures and even ceilings to create life-preserving shadow in your own castle.