This amazing Razer headset deal is even cheaper with this Currys discount code

If you're looking for an excellent new headset for a low price as part of the Cyber Monday gaming deals in the UK, then look no further than Curry's PC World. The retailer is currently selling the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition for £26 off, with an extra £5 voucher code of FNDDGAMING dropping the price to just £38.99.

When we say this is a great headset, we're not kidding. The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition topped our list of the best gaming headsets in both 2018 and 2019, and is still high on the rankings this year, even at full price. With the discount available with this deal, this is ridiculous value for money.

Light and comfortable, but still robust, it's perfect for longer gaming sessions, especially if you're playing on PC (although console users will still benefit from the excellent 5.1 sound quality). Meanwhile, In-line controls provide easy access to volume, bass, and chat controls so you can adjust your setup on the fly with next to no distraction. It also boasts THX Spatial Audio, so you'll be able to pinpoint exactly where those unfriendly footsteps are coming from, even in the most tense shootout.

Available in both Green and Black, and compatible with every major platform including mobile, the headset is the perfect fit no matter how you like to enjoy your games. Currently available for £26 off, you can apply the offer code FNDDGAMING to add an extra £5 discount, and make this an unmissable deal if you're in the market for a mid-range headset.

If this offer has piqued your interest but you want to scout around a little longer, then check out these Cyber Monday gaming headset and Cyber Monday Razer deals.