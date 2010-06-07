The Week In Sci-Fi

We help you fill your week with a healthy dose of sci-fi and fantasy – including the season finale of Fringe and Black Death.
MONDAY 7 JUNE
- The third season of Chuck continues on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- Plenty of DVDs out today, including the first batch of episodes from the current Doctor Who series, The Wolfman remake, vintage Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk cartoons, Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo , Japanese sci-fi from Robo-Geisha and Brit drama Exam .
TUESDAY 8 JUNE
- SEASON FINALE! The second season of Fringe comes to an end on Sky1 at 10pm.
- You can also catch Stargate Universe on Sky1 at 8pm, the just-started ninth season of Smallville on E4 at 9pm, V on Syfy at 10pm and The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm.
WEDNESDAY 9 JUNE
- The Winchester brothers fly the flag for Wednesday night fantasy as Supernatural continues on Living at 9pm.
THURSDAY 10 JUNE
- More fantasy from Legend Of The Seeker on Syfy at 8pm, followed by Painkiller Jane at 10pm. Ouch.
- Charlaine Harris’s latest Sookie Stackhouse novel, Dead In The Family , hits bookshops.
FRIDAY 11 JUNE
- Beware the plague! Black Death infects UK cinemas from today.
- Standby for an event signposted through time and space: three days of Doctor Who shindig Bad Wolf get under way in Birmingham.
- Sarah Connor! Chuck! Firefly! They’re all on the bill at T2 in Heathrow.
- Super Mario Galaxy 2 (a really big deal, apparently) swoops onto the Wii.
SATURDAY 12 JUNE
- More adventures in the TARDIS as Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 6.45pm, closely followed by Confidential on BBC Three.
- Derby gets a dose of culture courtesy of Alt.Fiction .
SUNDAY 13 JUNE
- It's your weekly sci-fi rest day. Use it wisely