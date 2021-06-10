Smite and Stranger Things cross-over for next month's Battle Pass

Smite is crossing over with Stranger Things next month.

Smite, the free-to-play multiplayer title from Hi-Rez Studios will be getting a cross-over event with Stranger Things on July 13 for its Battle Pass system. The announcement was made during the Summer Game Fest at this year's E3 2021.

The crossover will see the Demogorgon and The Mind Flayer joining the game alongside Eleven who will have a default costume as well as a Starcourt costume. Hopper is another character that will be available and comes with the default police officer skin and the more casual P.I skin.

In addition to the characters and their unique abilities that they'll be bringing to Smite, there will be a new Upside Down arena map to battle in. The map was shown off during the trailer and shows off the dark creepy world of the Netflix series' alternative reality.

he Stranger Things crossover is well-timed as Netflix has been showing off Stranger Things: Season 4 , and while the hype surrounding it is real, no release date is known yet, although it looks like we could be seeing it arriving next year when it does, it’s said to be “really big”. That hasn’t stopped us from thinking about theories and Hopper’s return though, and so it’s nice to see Hopper returning, even if it is just in video game form for now.

The first day of the Summer Game Fest had a number of announcements. We saw a Borderlands spin-off called Tiny Tina's Wonderlands be revealed, a Metal Slug Tactics game was shown off, and Death Stranding Director's Cut has been revealed. Jurassic World Evolution 2 was announced by Jeff Goldblum . There was a Call of Duty Season 4 trailer shown while Smite and Stranger Things will be getting a crossover event next month. Additionally, Solar Ash got a new gameplay trailer while Salt and Sacrifice got a release date for next year.

The show will also be taking place tomorrow with even more announcements on the way.