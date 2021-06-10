Metal Slug Tactics is a turn-based take on SNK's classic arcade action

Metal Slug Tactics is a new isometric, turn-based tactics take on the arcade action series, and it's one of the first retro surprises of the E3 2021 season.

The original Metal Slug games from SNK remain pinnacles of arcade action decades later, and this new game from Dotemu, SNK, and Leikir Studio reimagines its intense battles for turn-based tactics. The reveal trailer for the game mixes stylish animated segments with gameplay footage, showing how Metal Slug's famed pixel art has made the transition to this new three-quarters perspective.

The short answer is very well, at least going from what we see of the trailer's vibrant, characterful, and easy-to-read action - even with chaotic elements such as air strikes and collapsing overpasses unfolding in the battle.

