Jurassic World Evolution 2 announced, coming to consoles and PC this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is coming this year, developer Frontier Developments announced during today's Summer Game Fest kickoff.

The sequel to the prehistoric management sim will be available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. The reveal trailer confirms that the sequel picks up after the events of the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and promises a new campaign, new dinosaurs, and a medley of new features and options for construction and customization. "The result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game," Frontier Developments says.

