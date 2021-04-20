Stranger Things season 4 should release in 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things season 4 won't be hitting our screens any time soon, according to Finn Wolfhard.

"Season 4?" Wolfhard said during a video call with a fan. "It should be out sometime next year, hopefully." Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler, one of the kids battling against the supernatural entities of the Upside Down that threaten their small town in Indiana.

Netflix has yet to confirm when the newest installment of the sci-fi show will be available to stream, but with season 3 releasing back in 2019, this is set to be the longest gap between seasons so far – season 1 dropped in 2016, and season 2 was released in 2017.

Filming for season 4 started in February 2020, but all Netflix productions came to a halt in mid-March due to COVID-19. Filming wasn't able to resume until late September and with new set photos leaking last month , it seems production is still ongoing. But could these delays turn out to be good news for the show? Executive producer Shawn Levy certainly thinks so.

“[The delay] impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer Brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever,” Levy said last year .