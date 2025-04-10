Netflix launches a game based on the Black Mirror season 7 episode with Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character

Black Mirror: Thronglets | Official Launch Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has launched a video game based on Black Mirror season 7 – specifically, the episode featuring Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character.

Thronglets is said to be a lost Tuckersoft game cancelled in 1994, unearthed now. Players must take care of their Thronglet creatures, which will then multiply. But, Netflix warns, "these cute critters won't just take over your phone; they could take over your life."

"This gameplay is not just about managing virtual pets; it's about exploring the depths of human nature and the consequences of our digital obsessions," says the streamer.

Through playing the game, you can also unlock Ritman Retrospective videos, said to be from a documentary about Colin Ritman, AKA Poulter's character. At the end of the game, you'll also get a personality test to share online.

You can play the game via the Netflix app on your phone, and it's free to play with no in-game purchases. A glitchy, creepy trailer for the game can be viewed above.

"The idea for this episode came first," Charlie Brooker told GamesRadar+ of bringing back Poulter. "And then, while writing it, I thought, 'Well, the character Cameron will go to the games company, and wait a minute, what if it was…' Because I really loved writing Colin Ritman – and Asim's [Chaudhry] character Mo, but Will's character Colin Ritman was one of my favorites ever to write in Bandersnatch.

"He's slightly grandiose, somewhat absurd, but also sort of, like, really cool, but weird, nerdy," he continued. "There was something just mercurial that I found fascinating. So I just wrote him in, hoping that we could get Will back. And he was up for doing it, which was great, because he's such a fun character to write."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Black Mirror season 7 is streaming on Netflix now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.