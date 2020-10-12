Jeff Goldblum recreates iconic Jurassic Park photo while filming Jurassic World: Dominion

Because Jeff Goldblum, er, finds a way

Jurassic World 3
Production on Jurassic World: Dominion has shut down for a few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the cast and crew revealing some fun behind-the-scenes images from the upcoming dino-romp. 

First, director Colin Trevorrow posted an image of a cute mask-wearing dinosaur. Now, Jeff Goldblum has recreated that iconic Jurassic Park moment that has become a meme. Yes, you know the one we're talking about – that image of one of the world's most beloved men, leaning back, his chest shining out through a black shirt. 

This time around, Goldblum's hair's a little whiter (as you would expect 27-years on from the original) but has no less appeal. Take a look below.

WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld 🌋🦖🇺🇸 Jeff Goldblum

Life does, indeed, find a way. The image came with a caption encouraging people to go vote, as well as the message "how time flies". No, Jeff, The Fly's another one of your iconic movies – but if you do want to recreate your look from that one, we're certainly not against it.

Jurassic World: Dominion was filming in London up until last week when several crew members came down with coronavirus. Before the shutdown, the movie's release date had already been pushed back a year from 2021 into 2022, so it will be a while until we saw Goldblum's character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, back in action. Until then, at least we have this new image. 

