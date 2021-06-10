Solar Ash debuts a brand new gameplay trailer before 2021 release

Solar Ash debuted a new gameplay trailer during Summer Games Fest Kickoff today.

Developed by Hyper Light Drifter studio Heart Machine, fans will be able to play this vivid stylized platformer on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store later this year.

In the new trailer, we see our lead protagonist, 'voidrunner' Rei, glide like a figure skater on a stream of neon lights whilst traversing their way towards a huge dragon-like beast who seems to be in search of them too. We also got our first brief look at combat, and in true Heart Machine style the entire thing is presented in an array of bright lights and dusty pastel colours. Not to mention the incredibly mysterious synth track which gives the whole thing an eerie vibe.

First announced in 2019, and previously known as Solar Ash Kingdom, Solar Ash is a 3D platformer set in the same universe as the developer's previous 2016 game Hyper Light Drifter, but it isn't a direct sequel. The previous title is so popular in fact, it's due to get its own Netflix animated series soon with the game's developer teaming up with the producer behind the Castlevania animated series Adi Shankar for the project.

Unfortunately, we are yet to get an official release date for this game just yet, but as this new trailer reassured us, we can still expect to get this atmospheric indie sometime this year. Those who just can't wait for this one are also able to wishlist it on the Epic Games Store right now. This is just one of the many impressive indie games publisher Annapurna has in store for us this year with Open Roads and Stray also due some time this year as well.

One person who just can't wait to see more of Solar Ash is head of indie's at PlayStation Shuhei Yoshida, who not only premiered two other upcoming PlayStation indie titles Chicory and Salt and Sacrifice but also showed his support for Solar Ash on his official Twitter account.

Solar Ash was Edge Magazine issue 359 cover star where the Alx Preston and Chelsea Hash of Heart Machine sat down to talk with the Edge team about what to expect from their upcoming game.

