Open Roads is a new game from Fullbright and Annapurna starring Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever

Fulbright and Annapurna Interactive revealed a new narrative-driven mystery game with a beautiful art style at The Game Awards 2020. Check out the trailer up top for Open Roads, which is due out on PC and console sometime in 2021.

Open Roads stars Emmy-nominated actor Keri Russell and Golden Globe-nominated actor Kaitlyn Dever as a mother-daughter duo on a road trip where they learn more than they bargained for. In between destinations, you can just chill in the car and chat with your mom, soaking in the countryside, listening to the radio, and chatting with your mom. "Open Roads utilizes a unique and engaging interactive dialogue system that moves the narrative along, exposing character flaws, secrets, and buried truths," teases the PR.

The cel-shaded environments, basked in the twilight sun, and the hand-drawn look of the character models are striking, and the A-list voice talent makes Open Roads even more intriguing. I could be wrong, but it doesn't look like there's much to the gameplay, which lines up with Fullbright's earlier work, which is largely narrative and exploration-focused.

Open Roads studio Fullbright is known for the 2017 adventure game Tacoma and the 2013 exploration game Gone Home. Annapurna Interactive is a publisher behind Sayonara Wild Hearts, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever lend their talents to Open Roads," said Fullbright co-founder and Open Roads director Steve Gaynor. "The characters of Opal and Tess are the heart of this game, and it's such an honor to have Keri and Kaitlyn bring that relationship to life."

