Here's every game that won big at The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards winners are in, and though there were loads of winning games across many categories, one game took home the top prize: The Last of Us 2, which won Game of the Year.
In a year with an almost shocking amount of great games, every category was filled with strong contenders for the win, which made The Game Awards 2020 a real nail-biter. Of course, as ever there were big surprise game reveals and household names like Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, and Troy Baker presenting the awards.
From Most Anticipated Game and Games for Impact to best Score and Music and Art Direction, here's every nominee and winner from The Game Awards 2020.
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part 2 (SIE Studios/Naughty Dog)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Doom Eternal (id Software)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE Studios/Sucker Punch)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Performance
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Game Direction
- The Last of Us Part 2 (SIE Games/Naughty Dog
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE Studios/Sucker Punch)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Best Narrative
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
Best Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios)
Best Score and Music
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Corker)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)
Best Audio Design
- The Last of Us Part 2 (SIE Studios/Naughty Dog)
- Doom Eternal (id Software)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE Studios, Sucker Punch)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
Games For Impact
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Best Ongoing
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
Best Indie
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Best Mobile
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)
Best Community Support
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Innovation in Accessibility
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- HyperDot (Tribe Games)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Best VR/AR
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Best Action
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Best Action/Adventure
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
Best Role-Playing
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Best Fighting
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
- Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games/THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
Best Sports
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham/Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Best Multiplayer
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Debut Game
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
Content Creator of the Year
- Valkyrae
- Alanah Pearce
- NickMercs
- TimtheTatman
- Jay Ann Lopez
Best Esports Game
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO
Best Esports Team
- G2 Esports / League of Legends
- DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends
- Dallas Empire / Call of Duty
- San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League
- Team Secret / DOTA2
Best Esports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
