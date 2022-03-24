Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets DLC as Ukrainian dev tries to "keep the studio alive"

Ukrainian developer Frogwares has announced DLC for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, and spoke at length about the need to "keep the studio alive."

As first reported by Eurogamer, Frogwares CEO Wael Amr has outlined in a statement how the developer will keep operating amidst the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Right now at least, Frogwares is only partly functioning, with external partners and a handful of remote staff picking up work in the wake of the Russian invasion.

"Nobody on the team is expected to work, only those who can and want to. Some on the team have become full-time volunteers in the humanitarian efforts around the country," Amr said. "Others have joined the defence forces. The rest are in various, safer locations abroad or around the country and have made themselves available to work remotely."

Essentially, Amr says, the developer is still running via the combination of a handful of people who have fled Ukraine and relocated to safer areas. "We are an independent studio with no external financing, investors, or parent company keeping us afloat. So it's up to us alone and through the support of our players wanting to play our games that will keep this studio alive," the CEO added.

To keep the lights on at the studio, Frogwares has released 'M for Mystery,' new DLC for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, in which Holmes battles an enigmatic figure known only as M. The DLC is available through either the Deluxe Edition of the game or the Season Pass, or purchasable separately. Additionally, Frogwares is porting 2016's Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter to Nintendo Switch.

Frogwares is far from the only Ukrainian developer attempting to resume operations elsewhere. Earlier this month for example, it was reported that GSC Game World would be relocating to the Czech Republic to continue work on Stalker 2. Frogwares actually spoke to GamesRadar+ last month in February, talking at length about what it's like for game developers in Ukraine.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, a group working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed of what's happening on the ground.