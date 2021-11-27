Save yourself 34% on a 12-month PS Plus membership with these early Cyber Monday offers

You can save yourself a decent chunk on a 12-month PS Plus membership right now thanks to some top-notch early Cyber Monday PS5 deals. Regardless of whether you're in the US or UK, there's a saving to be had right now. US friends can get a 12-month membership for $39.99 right now at Best Buy (was $59.99, saving $20), while for those of us in the UK, you can get 34% off the same 12-month subscription for £32.99 down from the original £49.99 at Amazon.

These early Cyber Monday PS Plus deals are an extension of what has been made available through the Black Friday sales, which is a great result for those yet to snap up the savings. These are close to record low prices for an annual subscription, which have been rarer of late since Sony hiked the price of its membership service.

Don't forget, if you've managed to snap up a PS5 over the last year, PS Plus memberships have the added benefit of getting you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a selection of 20 of the best PS4 games accessible for free as part of your subscription, exclusively for PS5 owners. That's on top of the standard free monthly games and access to online multiplayer features too.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more PS Plus deals and wider Black Friday PS5 sales further down the page.

PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If there's ever a chunky discount like this on a 12-month PS Plus subscription, our advice is always to treat yourself. They not only don't come around to often, but also stack on top of your current membership, meaning you don't have to worry about renewing again for quite some time.



PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - For a 12-month subscription to PS Plus, this is now an absolute bargainous price, so make sure you take advantage of the price if yu can. Great for new PlayStation gamers or for anyone looking to top up their existing membership.



If the price above doesn't quite suit, or you're looking for a three-month or one-month membership, you'll find plenty more PS Plus deals from around the web just below.

