Save $200 on a 3060 Ti gaming PC and get a free keyboard and mouse

It's not easy getting a Cyber Monday GPU deal right now - Just read our guide on where to buy RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards to see why. So just skip a few steps and grab this TraceMR Gaming Desktop with an Intel i7, 16GB Memory, a 480GB SSD and 1TB HDD and, most importantly, an NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti 8GB for $1,399.99, saving you $200 on the original $1,599.99 asking price.

As well as a coveted NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti you'll get Windows 10, an RGB keyboard, a mouse, and customisable case lighting. Not to mention a year's warranty to cover any bad things that might happen.

It's a solid, fairly decently future-proofed setup (including DDR4 RAM) that should have everything you need, bar a monitor, to game happily for a few years to come. And, if we're honest, the NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti won't be the first thing you need to replace as time marches inexorably onward to the heat death of the universe. As Carl Sagan once said, 'I think I need more RAM'.

TraceMR Gaming Desktop with Intel i7, 16GB memory, NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti 8GB, 480GB SSD/1TB HDD, keyboard and mouse | $1,599.99 TraceMR Gaming Desktop with Intel i7, 16GB memory, NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti 8GB, 480GB SSD/1TB HDD, keyboard and mouse | $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy save $200 - just look at all the extra stuff you get on top of that graphics card.



