Save 20% on this PS5 controller charging station for Black Friday

With the PS5 Black Friday deals in full swing, stock for Sony's next-generation console is extremely limited. That extends to its accompanying accessories, including its PS5 controller, the DualSense.

Thankfully, those who do already own a DualSense, or merely want to prep for their next-gen set-up, can currently save money on a third-party PS5 controller charging station at Amazon, both in the US and the UK.

Right now, you can save up to 21% on SPGuard's DualSense charging station, which can charge up to two of the PS5 controllers at the same time, and makes them look nice and tidy while doing so, elevated in suspension with an LED light letting you know its current battery status at any time.

DualSense charger deal

While this isn't PlayStation's own officially licensed DualSense charging station, stock on that accessory is currently sold out wherever you look, and even then, when it is available sometime later down the line, you're unlikely to see it discounted from its higher price point anytime soon.

With that in mind, this Black Friday gaming deal gets you a DualSense charger faster and cheaper than the alternative, saving you the hassle of repeatedly having to plug your PS5 controller in with the annoyingly short cable that comes packaged with the console itself.

We recommend grabbing one of these while you still can, before the deal runs out or stock itself suddenly dries up. It'll make that new, next-generation honeymoon period feel a little bit more special in time for Christmas.

