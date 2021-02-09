RTX 3060 PC stock - here's where you can buy the new pre-built machines now

RTX 3060 PCs will sit comfortably - but not in an inferior way - at the entry-level point of Nvidia'-powered 2021 best gaming PC lists. However, you best believe that the value and performance per currency ratio they will offer will be of impressive generation-on-generation levels and show leaps of improvement.

We should say straight from the off that when we say 'RTX 3060 PCs' what we really mean is 'RTX 3060 Ti PCs'. That's because there are literally no PCs featuring that newest card, the RTX 3060, in them yet. This is heavily influenced by the fact that the 3060 Ti was announced as the first of the 'lower-end' cards and the 3060 only being properly announced at this year's CES.

Nvidia's new 30-series graphics cards will be in static and portable gaming machines up and down retailers' websites and in homes across the globe this year. And while it might be attractive to have yours squeezed inside one of the best gaming laptops, it's in the shape of RTX 3060 PCs that we expect to see great demand and popularity.

And with RTX 3060 laptops priced at (or, at least, starting at) below the four-figure mark, PCs at the 3060 and the 3060 Ti marks will be an exceptional point to either jump into PC gaming or to upgrade - from a 10- or 16-series card, particularly, if you have delayed making a graphical upgrade in recent months (or years).

RTX 3060 PCs, along with RTX 3090 PCs, RTX 3080 PCs, and RTX 3070 PCs, will see performance levels often only reserved for the most expensive contenders for best gaming computers come well and truly into the portable sphere; an upgrade to an RTX 3060 laptop or one of its siblings is going to be a move many make this year. And remember it won't be just one of those new cards that'll be bothering the internet's best graphics card lists, as a new PC this year will likely bag you a new processor, maybe some new RAM, and possibly a new motherboard too.

An RTX 3060 PC is going to be one of the most affordable but powerful machines we've seen in a long time, so we've gathered together some of the latest prices and retailer links to get you going.

The RTX 3060 (and RTX 3060 Ti) entry-point into Nvidia's new generation of video cards is a really delicious proposition, given the sheer bang to buck value you'll get. Makers up and down our lands will soon be making them whatever we're used to readily available, too: be it Alienware PCs, ASUS models - like the ASUS ROG GA15 PC that I use in my setup - or whomever - the PCs are coming.

While the 3060 cards might not demand quite the same level of interest as the 3080 cards, for example, stock is still very low. As a result, it might be that retailers will barely have any in the early part of this year - but we'd bet there will be some. Stock will appear and disappear without any notification or fanfare though. So, much like every piece of gaming hardware of recent times, it will be worth persevering and keeping your eye on things - just ask the folks who were lucky enough to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards!

If you're looking for the laptops or the graphics cards themselves, then we wish you the best of luck as the latter are as rare as hen's teeth right now. However, the following guides will have you pointing in the right direction, but you currently need more luck than those trying to buy a PS5 to get one of the rarer cards!

