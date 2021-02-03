RTX 3080 laptops: get one of the best portable powerhouses right now

RTX 3080 laptops are going to be one of the hottest properties in gaming tech this year. With the best gaming laptops becoming increasingly attractive as gaming-and-work machines and their portability mixed with uncompromising performance offering levels of gaming that used to be only reserved for the best gaming PCs, 2021 is likely to be the year of the 30-series laptop.

Seeing manufacturers up the technical wizardry by squeezing in the latest and best graphics cards into increasingly thin and lightweight designs is nothing but good news for everyone, and we'll soon start to see RTX 3080 laptops as the go-to gaming laptops. Razer laptops, Alienware laptops, you name them, they'll have an RTX 3080 laptop for you. And what with the RTX 3080's aggressive price point for the performance it offers, this will be translated into laptop builds too.

Anyway, with RTX 3080 laptops starting to appear more regularly at retailers now, we've got the latest on pricing and availability here. Below you'll find the latest prices on bonafide RTX 3080 laptops that are in stock, and a list of retailers that'll take you to the right place if you need to browse a little.

As we're still in the early days of RTX 3080 laptops, it might be that stock near you disappears, fluctuates, or remains bang out unavailable for a while, but as we've seen with every hardware launch recently, it's worth persevering and retrying as stock refills happen without so much as a notification. Just ask the folks who were lucky enough to buy RTX 3080 graphics cards!

As a reminder, it was the Nvidia RTX 3080 that took all the graphics card announcements by storm last year, offering the most attractive card from Nvidia's new range. Its aggressive price point of $699 offers double the speeds and powers (using broad brushstroke descriptions ) of the 2080Ti for almost half the latter's price, through its 10GB of brand-new GDDR6X memory. This will make 4K 60fps gaming a genuine reality for home gamers.

MaxQ technology will still be apparent throughout the ranges and will no doubt be applied to 3080 laptops. This will result in some performance being lost as the compact design of the GPU is altered ever so slightly to go mobile, but these are still killer chips to get in a laptop.

And if you're looking for the graphics cards themselves then, well, good luck with that! These guides will have you pointing in the right direction despite the cards being as rare as anything nowadays. You'd actually have more luck trying to buy a PS5!

