Where to buy RTX 3060 graphics cards: your best chances for finding stock

Knowing where to buy RTX 3060 graphics cards out in the wild is a tough task thanks to global shortages and supply chain strains affecting all the top electronic and gaming gear right now.

However, RTX 3060 stock and prices do flash up as available from time to time, so the card is out there. Somewhere. Remember though, even if you do find one, you still have to be careful, and make sure you're not getting stung just because a card is available to buy. The card launched at $329 / £299 - while some prices will be higher after brands add their own flairs to the GPU, some that are much higher are just there to exploit. Be careful.

Anyway, cutting to the chase, if you're looking for exactly where to buy RTX 3060 cards, then the below retailers should be your top priority in beginning your search..

Where to buy RTX 3060 cards: retailer list

As a quick refresh, the RTX 3060 is the latest member of the 30-series family from Nividia and is set to be the joyful entry-level step into the next-gen of PC gaming GPUs. While positioned at the (current) lowest point of the family, it's still a card that will offer next-gen performance and upgrade potential, but one that won't break the bank in doing so. Naturally, as a result, it's not a beastly 4K-capable card, but rather it will smash through the 60 frames per second mark at 1080p resolution (with ray tracing on), and give a good old college try at 1440p gaming on moderate levels of fidelity, so it might be amongst the best graphics cards for lower budgets. In a nutshell, that's why knowing how and where to buy an RTX 3060 card is going to be excellent for those eyeing up an upgrade and wanting to join the 30-series party.

So, if you're on the hunt for the best RTX 3060 price or you just want to know exactly what and where your best chances are, then we are here to help. Again, the obvious caveat is that 3060 stock is going to fluctuate wildly over the coming weeks and months, but you've got to try, right? And thus, to get you in the best position to buy an RTX 3060 graphics card, we've rounded up your best bets of finding stock right here so check out the above list of retailers that should get you right where you need to be as well as our deal-finding software below that will also present the latest RTX 3060 prices as and when they appear in retailers too, wherever you are.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

