Where to buy RTX 3070 graphics cards: here's where to check for Nvidia's mid-range card

Finding out where to buy RTX 3070 graphics cards is a double-edged sword: it is both simultaneously exactly where you would look, and also just not there. Schrodinger's graphic cards, perhaps. Anyway, what we mean is that the usual suspects in the PC part retail game are definitely your best bet for finding RTX 3070 stock, but the card is also not there at all.

However. It is not impossible to buy an RTX 3070 card, as stock does appear every now and then. It'll take luck, perseverance, and some good old-fashioned website camping to get you a new card but we know this works: there have been plenty of stories up and down the internet about folks who have been in the right place at the right time to jump on a top RTX 3070 price tag.

To hopefully help you along your lucky way we've rounded up your best bets of finding stock so check out the links below right now to see if you can snag one at a retailer.

RTX 3070 prices: retailer list

As a quick refresh, the RTX 3070 is the middle sibling of the new 30-series family sporting Nvidia's new Ampere architecture; their newest and 'biggest' graphics cards line up. The RTX 3070 offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 5888 CUDA cores to power it. This results in performance that will outdo the RTX 2080Ti card and crushes its 20-series partner, the RTX 2070. At a price tag of just $499 (originally, anyway), this is frankly ridiculous and great, great value for money.

While it might not get the attention of the flashier, even-beefier cards of the 3080 and the 3090, we think the RTX 3070 is a very attractive card indeed: it offers an affordable premium graphics card that will successfully bridge the 1440p - 4K faultline, and have the power to back it up without compromise. At just $499 (originally, anyway) it's a great proposition. The 2080 Ti card - and the others - that stand on our best graphics cards have already suffered the consequences of the 3070's release and the wider impact of the 30-series cards.

The above list of retailers should get you right where you need to be - with the caveat of low stock and the usual 2020 hardware launch results. However, our self-populating deal finder below will try its best to rapidly update with the best prices of available cards going if any become available. With a bit of luck and charm, hopefully, we can get you that shiny new 30-series card!

Such is the stock situation, that finding any RTX 3070 deals or offers will be the best 3070 prices merely by being the only one/s available - but don't pay the grossly obscene price tag, that won't do you well at all. As a reminder, the RTX 3070 launched at $599/£529 and anything way above that is likely trying to take advantage of folks.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

