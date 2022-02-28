Robert Pattinson is gushing over Final Fantasy 7 again

The Batman star Robert Pattinson opened up about his thoughts on the love triangle between Final Fantasy 7's Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith in a recent interview.

"I was in love with Aeris and Tifa," Pattinson admitted in an interview with French media site Clique X. "Everybody wants to have both. It's the two sides, it's the two options of girls you can have."

In an attempt to appeal to The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz, who seemed to sport a somewhat disapproving expression, Pattinson clumsily explained further.

"It's the best, it's a love triangle where Aeris - or Aerith depending on what version of the game you have, it's sometimes mistranslated - she's like the really kind girl whose superpower is to heal everyone and make the world a better place," Pattinson starts to explain, offering his take on the classic Final Fantasy 7 story.

"Poor women! We have to heal everyone. It's exhausting," Kravitz joked in response. Pattinson, undeterred, continued his breakdown.

"And then Tifa's like this sexy little thing, who's a thief and stuff. She wears the short skirt, and you're like, 'I can't decide!' And then Aeris dies! Aeris, right at her peak, gets killed," the actor continued, incorrectly referring to Tifa as a "thief" (that's Yuffie). "This is how every guy figures out what love is."

Pattinson's rundown didn't do much to endear Kravitz, who seemed incredulous at the "choice" the actor described.

"Either the one that's gonna heal everything and the one in the short skirt?" Kravitz replied, barely suppressing a laugh. "These are the options? Oh my god! This is the problem with the world."

This isn't the first time Pattinson has taken the time out of promoting his latest movies to gush about his love for Final Fantasy 7. Speaking to GameSpot in 2020 while promoting his role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, he claimed the 1997 RPG as his favorite game of all time.

"I think it's a lot of people's favorite game - Final Fantasy 7," he said. "Probably one of the only times I've cried in my life was when Aerith dies. My first love."

You can see Pattinson in action as the Dark Knight when The Batman hits theaters on Friday, March 3.

