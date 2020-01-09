Red Dead Online Rank Unlocks: What weapons, items, horses, and more you'll unlock at each level

As with most online games, you'll constantly be picking up XP for everything you do in Rockstar's western epic, but as you make your way through the levels you may be wondering what Red Dead Online rank unlocks you'll receive as you progress. There's a ton of weapons, ammo, abilities, clothing, horses, and much more which you'll gain access to as you level up your character in Red Dead Online, and it can be difficult to keep track of everything across all the different menus with so much going on. That's why we're here to help, as our guide to all the Red Dead Online rank unlocks will show you how much XP is required to max out each level, and what items you'll open up by completing it.
It should be noted that although these Red Dead Online rank unlocks will make the listed items available, you'll still need to go and purchase them to actually add them to your inventory ready for use, so don't get too excited until you have enough RDO$ in your account. Also, the listing below is based on players using a male character – although there's plenty of crossover, female characters do have some different clothing and outfit options which replace certain male clothing unlocks. For more details, take a look through the appropriate section of the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue.
Read on for details of everything you can unlock, and if you want to access them sooner then we also have a guide for how to earn XP fast in Red Dead Online.
Red Dead Online Rank Unlocks 5-20
Rank 5 (850 XP)
Weapon: Pump-Action Shotgun
Clothing: Military Jacket
Horse Accessory: Steel 'Duck Bill' Horn
Rank 6 (1050 XP)
Clothing: Common Flat Cap, Military Slouch Hat
Horse: Belgian Blond Chestnut Coat, Belgian Mealy Chestnut Coat
Rank 7 (1250 XP)
Weapon: Bolt Action Rifle
Clothing: Folded String Tie, Millard Boots, Paddon Shirt
Rank 8 (1450 XP)
Weapon: Throwing Knife, Varmint Rifle
Clothing: Crossback Detail Suspenders, Tillman Cap
Horse Accessory: Cholla Blanket
Rank 9 (1650 XP)
Weapon: Schofield Revolver
Clothing: Blackburn Boots, Hartman Jacket, Leather Gloves, Richfield Vest
Rank 10 (1875 XP)
Ability: 1st Passive Slot, Horseman (Combat), Come Back Stronger (Recovery)
Weapon: Bow
Clothing: Cavalier Hat, Durham Coat, Fieldwork Hat, Millwright Boots, Townsend Gloves
Horse Accessory: Birch 'Wide Belly' Horn
Rank 11 (2100 XP)
Weapon: Repeating Shotgun
Clothing: Sheep's Wool Jacket, Worn Stovepipe Top Hat
Horse Accessory: Owanjila Blanket
Rank 12 (2325 XP)
Weapon: Lancaster Repeater
Clothing: Deadboot Gun Belt, Tanned Half Chaps, Weathered Half Chaps, Workman's Gloves
Horse Accessory: Dreadlock Mane, Dreadlock Tail
Rank 13 (2575 XP)
Weapon: Rolling Block Rifle
Clothing: Buckskin Pants, Cotorra Boots, Gerden Rider Spurs, Sackett Pants, Varmint Hat
Horse Accessory: Birch 'Dally' Horn
Rank 14 (2825 XP)
Ability: Peak Condition (Recovery)
Accessory: Fishing Rod, Live Worms
Clothing: Crossback Suspenders, Neckerchief
Horse Accessory: Dakota Saddle
Rank 15 (3050 XP)
Weapon: Cleaver
Clothing: Rutledge Vest, Straw Boater Hat, Woolen Hat
Horse: Shire Dark Bay Coat, Shire Light Grey Coat
Horse Accessory: Manzanita Blanket
Camp Upgrade: Lean-To Tent
Rank 16 (3300 XP)
Ability: Necessity Breeds (Combat)
Weapon: Dynamite
Pamphlet: Horse Ointment
Clothing: Cabrera Pants, Comstock Boots, Everyday Overshirt, Horsfall Overshirt
Horse Accessory: Aspen 'Thick Neck' Horn, Belanger Saddle
Rank 17 (3575 XP)
Weapon: Double-Action Revolver
Clothing: Bowler Hat, Caldwell Hat, Horsemanship Gun Belt, Knitted Gloves
Rank 18 (3825 XP)
Ability: Landon's Patience (Combat)
Weapon: Lichfield Repeater
Clothing: Citadel Boots, Marshall Coat, Military Half Chaps, Neat String Tie
Horse: Suffolk Punch Red Chestnut Coat, Suffolk Punch Sorrel Coat
Horse Accessory: Bayou Blanket, Braided Mane, Braided Tail
Rank 19 (4100 XP)
Weapon: Sawed-Off Shotgun
Clothing: Chuparosa Poncho, Stenger Deluxe Spurs, Tuxedo Shoes, Valdez Vest
Rank 20 (4125 XP)
Ability: 2nd Passive Slot, Hunker Down (Defense)
Accessory: Binoculars
Pamphlet: Special Snake Oil
Clothing: Gerden Morrow Spurs, Teck Scarf, Worsted Coat
Horse Accessory: Steel 'Dally' Horn, Rio Bravo Blanket
Red Dead Online Rank Unlocks 21-40
Rank 21 (4150 XP)
Weapon: Volcanic Pistol
Clothing: Becker Half Chaps, Heathland Chaps, The Schefield Outfit, Stalker Hat
Horse: American Paint Overo Coat, American Paint Tobiano Coat, American Standardbred Black Coat, American Standardbred Buckskin Coat, Appaloosa Blanket Coat, Appaloosa Leopard Blanket Coat
Rank 22 (4175 XP)
Ability: To Fight Another Day (Defense)
Weapon: Semi-Automatic Pistol
Pamphlet: Small Game Arrow
Clothing: Batwing Chaps, Kennedy Hat, Riggs Fringe Coat
Horse Accessory: Birch 'Torquemada' Horn
Camp Upgrade: A-Frame Tent
Rank 23 (4200 XP)
Accessory: Lock Breaker
Clothing: Union Suit
Horse Accessory: Millesani Blanket
Rank 24 (4225 XP)
Ability: Slow and Steady (Dead Eye)
Weapon: Fire Bottle
Accessory: Live Crickets
Clothing: Austin Boots, Bandito Pants, Cuffed Town Pants, Double Breasted Lapelled Vest, Liberty Hat, Mattock Vest
Horse: Hungarian Halfbred Flaxen Chestnut Coat, Hungarian Halfbred Flaxen Piebald Tobiano Coat
Horse Accessory: Deep Roper Stirrup, Mohawk Mane, Steel 'Diablo' Horn, White Gold Bigpaw Horn
Camp Upgrade: Military Surplus Theme
Rank 25 (4250 XP)
Clothing: Arkwright Gloves, Deadboot Holster, Horsemanship Holster, Strung Sombrero, Urban Gloves, The Zacateca Outfit
Horse Accessory: Gold Equestrian Horn
Rank 26 (4275 XP)
Ability: The Unblinking Eye (Defense)
Pamphlet: Special Horse Medicine
Clothing: Fine Leather Suspenders, Gerden Deluxe Spurs
Horse Accessory: Cotorra Blanket, Redemption 'Sindewinder' Horn
Rank 27 (4300 XP)
Clothing: Brakeman Jacket, Lancer Vest, Multi-Tone Half Chaps, Regimental Hat
Horse: Mustang Tiger Grullo Dun Coat, Mustang Wild Bay Coat
Horse Accessory: Martinville Saddle
Rank 28 (4325 XP)
Ability: Eye for an Eye (Recovery)
Weapon: Hatchet
Pamphlet: Split Point
Clothing: Alvarado Chaps, Clerk Pants, Diamondback Hat
Horse Accessory: Bronze Egret Horn
Rank 29 (4350 XP)
Pamphlet: Horse Meal
Clothing: Sobol Hat, Gambler's Hat
Horse Accessory: Steel 'Diez Corona' Horn
Rank 30 (4375 XP)
Ability: The Gift of Focus (Recovery)
Weapon: Double-Barreled Shotgun
Accessory: Lake Lure, River Lure, Swamp Lure
Clothing: Paisley Vest
Horse: American Paint Splashed White Coat, Nokota Blue Roan Coat, Nokota White Roan Coat, Tennessee Walker Flaxen Roan Coat, Thoroughbred Blood Bay Coat, Thoroughbred Dapple Grey Coat
Horse Accessory: Copper Rosette Horn, Roping Saddle
Rank 31 (4400 XP)
Ammo: Pistol Cartridges - Express, Repeater Cartridges - Express, Revolver Cartridges - Express, Rifle Cartridges - Express
Clothing: Drifter Hat, Dunsinnan Boots, Range Gloves, Stenger Studded Spurs
Rank 32 (4425 XP)
Ability: Strange Medicine (Recovery)
Weapon: Machete
Pamphlet: Special Miracle Tonic
Clothing: Rope Gun Belt
Horse Accessory: Belled Oxbow Stirrup, Maple 'Torquemada' Horn, Upgraded Saddle Bag, Weathered Upgraded Saddle Bag
Rank 33 (4450 XP)
Clothing: Roller Jacket
Horse Accessory: White Gold Shield Horn
Rank 34 (4475 XP)
Ability: Take The Pain Away (Defense)
Weapon: Mauser Pistol
Pamphlet: Special Horse Stimulant
Clothing: Descoteaux Hat, Rope Holster, Worn Rolled Pants
Rank 35 (4500 XP)
Clothing: Dress Tie, Side Collar Shirt, Stride Hat
Horse Accessory: Nacogdoches Saddle, Oxbow Stirrup
Rank 36 (4525 XP)
Ability: Cold Blooded (Recovery)
Weapon: Tomahawk
Pamphlet: Potent Herbivore Bait
Clothing: Finley Jacket, Flores Vest, Hunter Jacket
Horse: Andalusian Dark Bay Coat, Ardennes Bay Roan Coat, Dutch Warmblood Seal Brown Coat, Dutch Warmblood Sooty Buckskin Coat
Horse Accessory: Silver & Gold Kismet Horn, Trail Saddle
Camp Upgrade: Tall Lean-To Tent
Rank 37 (4550 XP)
Accessory: Special Spinner
Pamphlet: Fire Bottle Pamphlet
Clothing: Bellerose Hat, Hightop Moccasins, Vaquero Spurs
Rank 38 (4575 XP)
Ability: The Short Game (Combat)
Weapon: Springfield Rifle
Clothing: Cutter Hat, Lightfoot Pants
Camp Upgrade: Travelling Opulence Theme
Rank 39 (4600 XP)
Clothing: Patched Overalls, Puff Tie
Horse: American Standardbred Palomino Dapple Coat, Hungarian Halfbred Dark Dapple Grey
Horse Accessory: Gold Gambler Horn
Rank 40 (4625 XP)
Ability: 3rd Passive Slot, Of Single Purpose (Defense)
Clothing: Bandit Gun Belt, Cromwell Hat, Derby High Hat
Horse Accessory: Bell Stirrup, Brass Eagle Horn
Red Dead Online Rank Unlocks 41-60
Rank 41 (4650 XP)
Ammo: Pistol Cartridges - High Velocity, Repeater Cartridges - High Velocity, Revolver Cartridges - High Velocity, Rifle Cartridges - High Velocity
Accessory: Special Lake Lure, Special River Lure, Special Swamp Lure
Clothing: Ascot Tie, Buckskin King Vest
Rank 42 (4675 XP)
Ability: Hangman (Combat)
Weapon: Semi-Auto Shotgun
Pamphlet: Potent Predator Bait
Clothing: Bandit Holster, Cavalry Gloves, Cayuga Hat
Horse Accessory: Gold Muerte Horn, Vaquero Saddle
Rank 43 (4700 XP)
Clothing: The Clayton Outfit, French Dress Shirt, Gibbston Pants, The Hettinger Outfit
Horse: Andalusian Rose Grey Coat, Appaloosa Brown Leopard Coat, Appaloosa Leopard Coat
Horse Accessory: Safety Stirrup
Rank 44 (4725 XP)
Ability: Quite an Inspiration (Dead Eye)
Ammo: Shotgun - Slug
Clothing: The Ajaccio Outfit, Classic Frock Coat, Feathered Flop Hat, Gunslinger Gun Belt
Rank 45 (4750 XP)
Pamphlet: Poison Throwing Knife
Clothing: Overalls
Rank 46 (4775 XP)
Ability: Never Without One (Defense)
Pamphlet: Special Horse Reviver
Clothing: Gathered Bandana
Rank 47 (4800 XP)
Clothing: Bolero Hat, Gunslinger Holster
Rank 48 (4825 XP)
Ability: Winning Streak (Combat)
Clothing: Workshirt
Horse: Mustang Tiger Striped Bay Coat, Nokota Reverse Dapple Roan Coat
Horse Accessory: Tapaderos Stirrup
Rank 49 (4850 XP)
Clothing: Gaiters
Camp Upgrade: Open-Air Lean-To Tent
Rank 50 (4875 XP)
Ability: Slippery Bastard (Dead Eye)
Weapon: Carcano Rifle
Pamphlet: Special Health Cure
Clothing: Explorer Gun Belt, Short Stovepipe Top Hat
Rank 51 (4900 XP)
Clothing: Opulent Vest
Horse: Thoroughbred Brindle Coat
Horse Accessory: Mother Hubbard Saddle
Rank 52 (4925 XP)
Pamphlet: Volatile Fire Bottle
Clothing: Explorer Holster
Rank 53 (4950 XP)
Clothing: Antoine Jacket
Rank 54 (4975 XP)
Pamphlet: Special Bitters
Horse: Ardennes Strawberry Roan Coat, Dutch Warmblood Chocolate Roan Coat
Horse Accessory: Hooded Stirrup
Rank 55 (5000 XP)
Clothing: Western Homburg Hat
Horse: American Paint Grey Overo Coat, American Standardbred Silver Tail Buckskin Coat
Camp Upgrade: Covered Lean-To Tent
Rank 56 (5025 XP)
Clothing: Bolger Holster
Horse: Turkoman Dark Bay Coat
Rank 57 (5050 XP)
Pamphlet: Poison Arrow
Clothing: Cavalry Boots
Horse Accessory: McClelland Saddle
Rank 58 (5075 XP)
Horse: Missouri Fox Trotter Amber Champagne, Missouri Fox Trotter Silver Dapple Pinto Coat
Rank 59 (5100 XP)
Clothing: Slack Pants
Rank 60 (5125 XP)
Pamphlet: Fire Arrow
Clothing: Sheepskin Vest
Horse: Turkoman Gold Coat, Turkoman Silver Coat
Horse Accessory: Dakota Saddle
Red Dead Online Rank Unlocks 61-80
Rank 61 (5150 XP)
Clothing: Bolger Gun Belt
Rank 62 (5175 XP)
Clothing: Bibbed Shirt
Rank 63 (5200 XP)
Clothing: Tail Coat
Rank 64 (5225 XP)
Clothing: Worn Pistol Gun Belt
Horse Accessory: Ranch Cutter Saddle
Camp Upgrade: Covered Tent
Rank 65 (5250 XP)
Clothing: The Mercer Outfit
Camp Upgrade: Fast Travel Post
Rank 66 (5275 XP)
Clothing: Woven Pistol Holster
Horse: Arabian White Coat
Rank 67 (5300 XP)
Clothing: Tuxedo Pants
Rank 68 (5325 XP)
Clothing: Sportsman's Boots
Rank 69 (5350 XP)
Horse Accessory: Roping Saddle
Rank 70 (5375 XP)
Horse: Arabian Black Coat
Rank 71 (5400 XP)
Clothing: Studded Explorer Gun Belt
Rank 72 (5425 XP)
Clothing: Shotgun Coat
Rank 73 (5450 XP)
Clothing: Wool Shirt
Rank 74 (5475 XP)
Clothing: Lumber Boots
Horse Accessory: Trail Saddle
Rank 75 (5500 XP)
[no unlock]
Rank 76 (5525 XP)
Clothing: Studded Explorer Holster
Rank 77 (5550 XP)
Pamphlet: Volatile Dynamite
Rank 78 (5575 XP)
Horse Accessory: Vaquero Saddle
Rank 79 (5600 XP)
Clothing: Donegal Sweater
Rank 80 (5625 XP)
Pamphlet: Incendiary Buckshot
Red Dead Online Rank Unlocks 81-100
Rank 81 (5650 XP)
Clothing: Embossed Gunslinger Gun Belt
Rank 82 (5675 XP)
Clothing: Tornado Boots
Rank 83 (5700 XP)
Clothing: Hagen Coat
Rank 84 (5725 XP)
Pamphlet: Explosive Slug
Rank 85 (5750 XP)
[no unlock]
Rank 86 (5775 XP)
Clothing: Embossed Gunslinger Holster
Rank 87 (5800 XP)
Clothing: Outdoorsmen Vest
Rank 88 (5825 XP)
Clothing: Sharpshooter Gun Belt
Rank 89 (5850 XP)
Clothing: Preacher's Boots
Rank 90 (5875 XP)
Pamphlet: Express Explosive
Rank 91 (5900 XP)
Clothing: Leather Pants, Sharpshooter Holster
Rank 92 (5925 XP)
Clothing: Bison Duster Coat, The Dechaux Outfit
Rank 93 (5950 XP)
Pamphlet: Dynamite Arrow
Rank 94 (5975 XP)
Clothing: Embossed Horsemanship Gun Belt
Rank 95 (6000 XP)
[no unlock]
Rank 96 (6025 XP)
Clothing: Embossed Horsemanship Holster, Leather Duster
Rank 97 (6050 XP)
Clothing: Tasseled Coupar Boots
Rank 98 (6075 XP)
Clothing: Studded Bandit Gun Belt
Rank 99 (6100 XP)
Clothing: Studded Bandit Holster
Rank 100 (6150 XP)
[no unlock]
