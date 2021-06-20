Rare AirPods Pro deal sees them drop under $200 as Walmart takes on Prime Day

Walmart has just landed a pre-emptive strike against Amazon Prime Day by launching its own deals. And with Amazon's site currently listing the AirPods Pro as sold out, this new deal from Walmart really is an absolute winner for everyone in the US. We have found an equivalent deal for those of you in the UK too.

Originally releasing at $249, Walmart already had an AirPods Pro deal running at $219, but it's gone even better today with this headline offer. If you're in the UK, we've got your back with another deal, as Amazon UK actually does have them in stock for a very tempting £187.99 down from £250.

Offering a dramatic upgrade over the standard AirPods, these immensely popular wireless buds are the best headphones for pairing with your iPad or iPhone, and this is a price you really shouldn't miss if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.

The AirPods Pro are the most advanced in-ear AirPods yet and feature active noise-cancellation and an improved fit, which sets them apart from the regular AirPods. A free firmware update that came late last year added 'spatial audio' features that replicate surround sound which is great if you watch a lot of movie/TV content on your Apple devices, and it adds more depth to music too. As for battery life, you'll get around 4.5 hours of tunes between charges.

Meanwhile, the wireless charging case can hold around another 20 hours of charge for you to keep the AirPods topped up between visits to the wall charger.

Today's cheapest AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $197 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro are great if you need wireless earbuds for runs, walks, home working (they have a built-in mic for taking zoom calls), and more. They're perfectly designed with surprisingly in-depth sound for their size. Don't miss this doubly discounted price as it's a long way down from the launch price of $249.

View Deal

Walmart Plus 15-day free trial

Unlike Prime Day, you don't need to be a paid-up member at Walmart for this AirPods deal. If you're a regular shopper there though, you might be interested in a 15-day free trial for Walmart Plus. It gets you free grocery deliveries (as quick as the same day), free super fast shipping on Walmart.com items, discounted fuel, and 'mobile scan and go' for checkout-free shopping in-store.

View Deal

