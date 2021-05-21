Best Prime Day laptop deals 2021 - devices for gaming, work, and casual use

Prime Day laptop deals are rapidly approaching, and they're worth getting excited about. Want to save a good chunk of money on devices for gaming, work, and beyond? This is your chance - get ready to pounce on some savings.

Although we don't know exactly when the Prime Day laptop deals will arrive this year, they usually happen during June or July. Either way, they're not too far off and should offer discounts on everything from Macbooks to Razer powerhouses. With new graphics cards upon us, retailers will probably want to shift old stock.

To give you an idea of what to expect, we've listed some old deals here. While you're at it, make sure you bookmark this page. We'll update it the moment Amazon Prime Day laptop sales appear, and it'll be refreshed every couple of hours when things kick off to get you the latest offers.

For more discounts, don't forget to check in with these cheap gaming laptop deals. As for what to look for, be sure to visit our guide to the best gaming laptops.

Prime Day laptop deals - USA

ASUS VivoBook (11.6-inches) | $262.99 at Amazon

We'll be very lucky indeed if we can get a laptop at this price or less during the Prime Day laptop sales. This currently-active offer gets you a device with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. That means it's only for light work use, but if you want something cheap and cheerful, you could do a lot worse.

Features: Intel Celeron Dual Core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, 11.6-inch HD screenView Deal

HP Spectre x360 (15.6-inches) | $1,730 $1,409.99 at HP

OK, so it's not an Amazon sale. But Prime Day laptop deals tend to get copied by many different retailers, so don't fall into the trap of think all offers are exclusive to Amazon itself. For example, this discount on the Spectre x360 can do it all: crunch through work tasks, be a central home hub, and also provide a solid portable gaming experience with that GTX 1650 Ti graphics card for a few hundred dollars less than normal.

Features: Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 4K UHD screen

View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 (15.6-inches) | $2,200 $1,799 at Amazon

This handy offer is actually cheaper now than it was in last year's Prime Day laptop deals, and it's a worthy investment for a creator, graphic designer, and gamer. If you straddle these areas of hobby and interest, then the AERO laptop with its 4K screen and 2060 graphics card are well placed to serve you.

Features: Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED screen

View Deal

Gaming laptops

Razer Blade 15 Base (GTX 1660Ti) | $1,600 $1,312.99 at Amazon

The Razer Blade range offers something suit most budgets, and this particular model is a great place to start. With a 144Hz display to go with a solid i7 processor and a 1660Ti graphics card, it's a good deal on a good laptop.

Features: Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD 1080p 144Hz displayView Deal

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070) | $2,600 $2,199 at Microsoft

Even though it's a little pricier than it was during last year's Prime Day laptop deals, this is still a cracking sale; you're getting a very powerful laptop with a competitive i7 processor, a powerful RTX 2070 graphics card, a display that runs at a snappy 240Hz, and a 512GB SSD for faster booting.

Features: Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD 240Hz screenView Deal

Prime Day laptop deals - UK

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £792.78 at Amazon

This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and all excellent. It offers good flexibility and productivity, powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM. Basically, it'll have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. Good discount here, too.

Features: Intel Quad Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | £999 £874 at Amazon

This touchscreen laptop has all the makings of a great home and work machine. There's a new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an ultra-thin design housing a 13.5" screen. With more than 100 quid off today, it's great value.

Features: Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13-inch touchscreen

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S (Mercury Grey) | £999 £719 at Amazon

Samsung's laptops are great machines. This is a 13.3-inch model that is powered by 8GB of RAM, an Intel i5 processor, and weighs less than one kilogram. Crazy light. The Earthy Gold colour is at the same price too.

Features: Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, 13-inch full HD LCD Touch screen

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 (GTX 1650 Ti) | £800 £729 at Amazon

This is a pretty good deal for an early Prime Day offering - a lean mean gaming machine with a 1650 Ti graphics card, a brand-new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Not bad for a proven HP machine.

Features: Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 (GTX 1660 Ti) | £1,150 £899.99 at Amazon

This is a great price for a 1660 Ti powered laptop. For proper gaming laptops, we rarely see anything more powerful go under the four-figure mark so this marks good value. It's also from a trusted manufacturer, has a 10th-gen Intel processor, and a 512GB SSD.

Features: Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen

View Deal

Prime Day deals - do I need membership?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but yes - to take advantage of Prime Day laptop deals, you will need an Amazon Prime membership. However, it's not too big an inconvenience. Alongside original shows via Amazon Prime Video, it get you access to free books and next-day delivery for many orders.

However, be ready for delays just in case. Amazon can sometimes struggle to fill the sheer volume of orders around big sale events like Prime Day and Black Friday. This isn't always the case, but being prepared won't hurt.

For those already with Prime memberships, there could be a few discounts or deals to extend your subscription. Don't forget that memberships stack, so your new sub just gets added to what you have already.

Prime Day 2021 - what else is on sale?

Away from laptops, Prime Day will have you covered for price cuts on a whole host of tech. It's a great time to look for deals on the best gaming monitors, for example. You'll also be able to pick up excellent deals on PC components and parts, so if you're building your own rig, Prime Day is a great time to snag some new stuff like one of the best graphics cards or even a gaming laptop deal (or cheap gaming PC, for that matter).

Of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day board game deals. Check out the best discounts via our guides.