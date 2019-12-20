A number of Pokemon have received special Galarian forms and evolutions in the latest games, so if you're wondering how to evolve Yamask in Pokemon Sword and Shield, we can help. The new Yamask has adopted the Ground-type alongside the usual Ghost-type in Pokemon Sword and Shield, along with a brand new evolution; Runerigus. How to evolve Yamask into Runerigus in Pokemon Sword and Shield isn't an easy task however, so read on for everything you need to know.

How to evolve Yamask in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you've finally got your hands on a Yamask (35% chance to spawn on Route 6 in all weather), there's some seriously odd tasks you need to complete in order to evolve it into Runerigus.

Firstly, you need to make your Galarian Yamask take more than 49 damage, but don't let it faint. You can heal it in this process, but as long as your Yamask's remaining HP is less than 49 of its total, this step will be complete. The best way to do it is simply go and battle wild Pokemon around the same level as your Yamask.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Next, you need to head to the Dusty Bowl region of the Wild Area. With Yamask in your party weakened by 49 HP or more, walk underneath the stone archway. If both conditions are met, your Galarian Yamask will evolve into Runerigus. We don't know why it works this way, but it does.

If you want more than one Runerigus, you're going to need to keep using this method. In fact, you could (probably) have a full party of Galarian Yamask with 49 HP or more missing and evolve all six of once. Woohoo, efficiency.

You can grab a normal Yamask by trading a Galarian Yamask for it with a girl in an Eevee costume found in the entrance hall to Ballonlea Gym. Evolving this one is much simpler, as you just need to get it to level 34 in order to get a Cofagrigus.

