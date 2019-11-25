Pokemon Sword and Shield Dawn Stone evolutions: How to get Froslass and Gallade

Evolving your beloved critters is half the fun, so finding out where the Pokemon Sword and Shield Dawn Stone is in-game should be at the top of your list if you’re nurturing a Pokemon who could benefit from its power. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find the Dawn Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield and teach you how to use it to evolve Snorunt into Froslass and Kirlia into Gallade.

How to get a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The easiest way to find the Dawn Stone is to head to the Lake of Outrage in the Wild Area, where there’s a Stonehenge-adjacent circle of monolithic rocks to find across a small body of water. You need the Rotom Bike that you pick up on Route 9 (post gym number six) to get here. Once done, cross the gap and you should find a stone under every single rock in the circle. This should yield eight stones and you’ll be pleased to know that they respawn.

You can also speak to the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field section of the Wild Area. Clad in green so they’re not hard to spot, you can give them Watts in exchange for their excavation services, which may yield the evolution stone that you’re missing.

How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass and Kirlia into Gallade in Pokemon Sword and Shield

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, you can use evolution stones to evolve your Pokemon by entering your bag menu and selecting the ‘Other Items’ tab. Once you’re hovering on the necessary stone, select “Use this item” and then select the pocket monster that could benefit from it (if you give it to a Pokemon, they’ll just hold it).

The two Pokemon that can evolve with a Dawn Stone are Snorunt (found on Route 8 or in numerous Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area regions), who evolves into Froslass; and Kirlia (evolves from Ralts who can be found in the Wild Area), who evolves into Gallade.

