The cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite price and bundle deals 2020

On the lookout for the best Nintendo Switch Lite price and bundle deals? You've come to the right place. We've been busy rounding up all the most tempting offers on Nintendo's latest console, and you'll find them below.

Although standard Nintendo Switch bundles are hard to come by right now thanks to high demand (which isn't helped by the Holiday season and everyone being home due to a certain pandemic), the Switch Lite is more readily available. And with Christmas on the way, retailers are fighting amongst themselves to offer the best Nintendo Switch Lite price. It's a win-win situation if you want to buy one as a present or for yourself.

But why choose the Nintendo Switch Lite in the first place? And what makes it a better choice than the full-sized Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know:

Nintendo Switch (standard): For lack of a better word, this is the 'full' console experience. Offering detachable controllers that can be shared between two people and a portable screen that allows you to play on TV or in handheld mode, it's perfect for multiplayer and single player games. However, it is more expensive.

For lack of a better word, this is the 'full' console experience. Offering detachable controllers that can be shared between two people and a portable screen that allows you to play on TV or in handheld mode, it's perfect for multiplayer and single player games. However, it is more expensive. Nintendo Switch Lite: The new Nintendo Switch Lite is pitched as an entry-level console for kids or anyone playing on the go. It's a lot cheaper as a result, and can still run all the same games. The downside? It's handheld only and can't be used on TV. It also lacks some features like detachable controllers and joypad rumble.

For more information, head over to our guide on Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite. In the meantime, let's get started on those deals!

Today's best deals

To make sure you're getting the best possible Nintendo Switch Lite price, it's a good idea to swot up on what their cost is normally. In the US, you're looking at an MSRP of $199. Meanwhile, UK versions of the console should set you back £199.

With that in mind, we wouldn't recommend going for anything more expensive than that unless it comes with a game or accessory - it won't be worthwhile.

US deals

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $218.99 at Amazon

Fancy living dangerously and not picking up a carry case for your new handheld console? You're getting a large memory card in this deal and can also choose between Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow consoles at Amazon. One of the better cheap Nintendo Switch bundles we've seen so far.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + carry case + 128GB memory card | $288 $251.97 at Best Buy

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is a great starter pack as it comes with a protective carry case and a 128Gb memory card. Extra storage space would be one of our first recommendations for any new Switch owner as you only get 32GB of on-board storage which soon disappears. If you want the best Nintendo Switch Lite price to go with some accessory deals, it doesn't get much better.

View Deal

UK deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle + NSO 3 months + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £279.98 at Amazon UK

If platformers aren't your thing, get a hold of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the bundle. It'd be better suited to the Nintendo Switch Online membership, too, as you can race around the 48 (!) tracks with friends and players around the world. This is one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundles.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £244 £229 at Currys

Saving £15 on this brand new game is excellent value given how darn long it takes for Nintendo's first-party games to come down in price. It's a fab trilogy to play through on your new Switch Lite, with Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy included. You've got the full selection of console colours to choose from too in Grey, Turquoise, Yellow and Pink.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles - USA

Looking for the best Nintendo Switch Lite price? We've rounded up the top offers right here. Fortunately, this handheld-only version of the console is much easier to find right now than the original; there seems to be a lot more stock floating around.

However, don't expect that to last. The Holiday sales season is upon us, and the Lite is likely to be very popular as a gift this winter. Move fast to make sure you don't miss out.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles - UK

Here's some good news for you - the Switch Lite is getting some great offers in the UK. That means you won't struggle to find a tempting Nintendo Switch Lite price. Just move quickly. These consoles are only getting more in-demand as we march toward Christmas, so they'll probably be snapped up before long.

Nintendo Switch Lite accessories

No matter which version of Switch you go for, it's well worth grabbing a few key Nintendo Switch accessories along the way. As well as more obvious extras like the best case for Nintendo Switch or the best Nintendo Switch headset, it’s a good idea to look out for the best Nintendo Switch chargers or an SD card too. Both consoles only come with a meagre 32GB of memory as standard, so you'll need something a little bigger to make sure you don’t run out of space.

We'd also consider browsing for some extra things to play via our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch game sales. A few of the console's most popular games are on offer right now, allowing you to get maximum bang for buck.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SanDisk) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD The best Nintendo Switch Lite SD card Storage: 128GB | Format: MicroSDHC, microSDXC | Features: Transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, A1 performance class, class 10 speed rating for HD video £13.99 View Deal at Amazon 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Relatively cheap Plenty of storage space Will last you a while Easily lost

One of the few issues with any Nintendo Switch is its lack of storage space. The Switch Lite is no different. It's a pain when you grab a new game but have no space to install it or save your progress without deleting something else, so the SanDisk Ultra 128GB SD card is a must-have. While there are bigger and smaller alternatives, this one only costs around $30 and quadruples the Switch's internal memory. That should allow you to store between five and ten big games.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Orzly) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Orzly)

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite carry case The best Nintendo Switch Lite case Features: Hard EVA shell, space for cables, games, and smaller accessories £11.99 View Deal at Amazon 123 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Space for small accessories Cheap Tough EVA shell Could do with more padding

Because of the Lite's portable nature, you’re likely to be carrying it from place to place in the great outdoors. To keep it safe, a carry case is essential. Orzly cases for the original Switch are excellent, so grabbing the Lite version (which can come in matching colors, by the way) is a no-brainer. The hardened outer shell contains plenty of room for your console, games, and any other accessories you might want to take with you on the road.

Buy it here: Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite case

Want cheap Nintendo Switch controller deals? Don't forget to check out our guide.