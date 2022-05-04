Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets Mandalorian and Bad Batch characters to celebrate Star Wars Day

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has two brand new character packs to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Those two new character packs would be The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch, specifically. Both new character packs have only just launched in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga earlier today on May 4 to mark the annual Star Wars Day, and both are included in the Character Collection Pack for the action game.

New legendary characters have landed in the galaxy! Who will you play as first? #Maythe4th #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/ZXTC7Iro8ZMay 4, 2022 See more

The Mandalorian Season 2 pack includes Ashoka Tano, Moff Gideon, Fennec Shand, Bo Katan, and Boba Fett. If you're familiar with the sophomore season of the show, you might remember these were almost all newcomers, first introduced to The Mandalorian in Season 2, with the exception of Moff Gideon.

As for the other character pack, you'll score a selection of battle-hardened veterans for use throughout The Skywalker Saga. There's the likes of Hunter, Crosshair, Wrecker, Tech, and more, and from the looks of the new trailer above, each of them comes readily equipped with brand new combat capabilities.

This might be it for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on today's Star Wars Day, but it's hardly the only major announcement for Disney's series. A brand new Obi Wan Kenobi trailer just dropped earlier today, teasing the imminent arrival of Darth Vader, and the evil forces at large hunting the titular Jedi Knight throughout Tatooine. We'll see all that and more when the six-part series debuts on May 27.

