Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats and codes

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats continue the long tradition of Lego video games, providing players with various passwords to type in and unlock all sorts of goodies to help on their adventures. Some of the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes will unlock useful items to give you a boost, while others will add specific ships and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters to your roster. If you're ready to give yourself a helping hand and expand your game further, then here are all the codes you need to know about.

In case you're wondering where these initial Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats came from, they were included in certain Lego Star Wars sets released over the last couple of years. Those were the Death Star Final Duel, Star Wars Advent Calendar, Resistance I-TS Transport, plus the The Razor Crest, and as all but the last set has now been retired it's particularly difficult to get hold of them. Don't worry though, as we've already found their secret Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes, so there's no need to go searching for those sets.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Although the game hasn't been officially released yet, there are already five Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats known, which are as follows:

SIDIOUS - unlocks Emperor Palpatine

- unlocks Emperor Palpatine WROSHYR - unlocks Holiday Darth Vader

- unlocks Holiday Darth Vader LIFEDAY - unlocks Holiday GNK Droid

- unlocks Holiday GNK Droid ARVALA7 - unlocks the Razor Crest ship

- unlocks the Razor Crest ship SHUTTLE - unlocks the Resistance I-TS Transport ship

It's likely there will be plenty more Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes revealed once the game is available, following the standard pattern of unlocking useful items such as studs multipliers and fun modifiers to change the appearance of your adventures. Bookmark this page and check back soon for further updates once more codes are discovered.

How to use Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There are two locations within the game menus where you'll find a code entry screen, which will let you type in any of the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats listed above.

Open your Holoprojector, move to the Extras tab then follow the Enter Code prompt. Enter the Pause menu and select the key icon labelled Enter Code.

If you enter the code correctly, you'll receive a notification to confirm it has been accepted and revealing what has been unlocked. As with previous games, you'll only need to enter each Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat code once, which will permanently unlock the item or feature and, where applicable, the option to enable or disable it through the menu.