How to use the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability

The Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability provides you with several handy tools, which you can use for puzzle solving or just getting around the massive open world you're exploring. They can help you break down walls, climb to new heights, and even fly, but the route to accessing them isn't obvious for those who are unfamiliar. If you're ready to deploy the Breaker Blaster, Glider, or Net Launcher Scavenger tools, then here's all of the information you need on how to use the Scavenger ability in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Which characters can use the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Scavenger ability is restricted to a specific group, which is unsurprisingly the Scavenger class, meaning only certain Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters can use it. Those are as follows:

Chief Chirpa

Jawa

Kuiil

Logray

Paploo

Rey

Teebo

Teedo

Tusken Raider

Wicket

It's likely that Rey will be the first character you use the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability with, but you'll either unlock or be able to purchase those other options as you progress through the game.

How to use the Scavenger ability in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Once you have one of the Scavenger characters selected, hold down Circle (PlayStation), B (Xbox), or A (Switch) to bring up the Class Abilities menu. This will let you pick one of the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger tools to use, which include the Blaster Breaker, Glider, and Net Launcher. Once you're done with it, press the same button again to drop it – there's no cost for this process, so summon and dispose of them as often as you like. Each of these Scavenger tools has a specific purpose, which we'll outline below.

Blaster Breaker Scavenger ability

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Blaster Breaker Scavenger tool can be used to destroy cracked walls with white light glowing through, so you can reach new areas or recover collectibles hidden behind them. You can also use the Blaster Breaker in combat, with a Class Upgrade available to increase the size of explosions and damage it causes.

Glider Scavenger ability

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Glider Scavenger tool lets you gently descend through the air as you float along, so it can be used to traverse wide gaps between platforms. Look for opportunities to deploy the Glider from any high points you visit, to access hard to reach areas where studs and collectibles could be hiding.

Net Launcher Scavenger ability

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

With the Net Launcher Scavenger tool, you can attach cargo nets to specific surfaces then climb up them to reach higher areas above. You'll see the net outline turn green when aimed at a surface you can attach to, but remember that you can only place two nets at a time, with the oldest disappearing if you deploy any more of them.

