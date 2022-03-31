All Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters

The list of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters is massive, with a huge catalogue of them to choose from. The characters roster spans all nine of the main films from The Phantom Menace all the way up to The Rise of Skywalker, meaning there are over 200 characters to unlock as you play – some never seen before in a Lego Star Wars game. There are also plenty of DLC characters from the other Star Wars spin-offs and Disney+ shows, including Rogue One and The Mandalorian characters.
As with Previous Lego Star Wars games, each character belongs to a certain class and has their own weapons and abilities. To get the most out of each level and find every collectible, you’ll need to thoroughly explore and use all the available abilities. Here’s every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga character you’ll be able to unlock and play as.
All characters
Every character in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
There are 201 characters for you to unlock in the Lego Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker base game:
- Chewbacca
- Aayla Secura
- Admiral Ackbar
- Admiral Holdo
- Aftab Ackbar
- Ahch-To Caretaker
- Anakin Skywalker (Episode I)
- Anakin Skywalker (Episode II)
- Anakin Skywalker (Geonosis)
- Anakin Skywalker (Episode III)
- Lord Vader
- Lord Vader (Burnt)
- Ap'Lek
- Aurra Sing
- B1 Battle Droid
- B1 Battle Droid (Geonosis)
- B1 Battle Droid (Security)
- B2 Super Battle Droid
- BB-8
- BB-9E
- Babu Frik
- Bail Organa
- Bala-Tik
- Barriss Offee
- Bazine Netal
- Beaumont Kin
- Ben Solo
- Bib Fortuna
- Biggs Darklighter
- Boba Fett
- Boba Fett (Boy)
- Bobbajo
- Boolio
- Boss Nass
- Bossk
- C'ai Threnalli
- C-3PO (Episode II)
- C-3PO
- C-3PO (Episode VII)
- Captain Antilles
- Captain Canady
- Captain Panaka
- Captain Peavey
- Captain Phasma
- Captain Phasma (Battle Damage)
- Captain Tarpals
- Captain Typho
- Cardo
- Carib Diss
- Chewbacca
- Chief Chirpa
- Clone Trooper (Phase I)
- Clone Trooper (Phase II)
- 212th Clone Trooper
- Shock Trooper
- Clone Trooper Captain
- Clone Trooper Lieutenant
- Commander Cody
- Commander D'acy
- Commander Gree
- Commander Praji
- Count Dooku
- D-O
- DJ
- DJ (Disguise)
- Darth Maul
- Darth Vader
- Dellso Prin
- Dengar
- Dexter Jettster
- Droideka
- Emperor Palpatine
- Emperor Palpatine (Sith Eternal)
- Finn (Jacket)
- Finn (Crait)
- Finn (Disguise)
- Finn (Episode IX)
- First Order Crew
- First Order Flametrooper
- First Order Jet Trooper
- First Order Officer
- First Order SF TIE Pilot
- First Order Snowtrooper
- First Order Stormtrooper
- First Order TIE Pilot
- FN-2199
- Gamorrean Guard
- General Grievous
- Geonosian Warrior
- Gonk Droid
- Greedo
- Han Solo
- Han Solo (Stormtrooper)
- Han Solo (Hoth)
- Han Solo (Endor)
- Han Solo (Episode V)
- Han Solo (Episode VII)
- Hoth Rebel Trooper
- IG-88
- Imperial Royal Guard
- Jabba the Hutt
- Jango Fett
- Jannah
- Jar Jar Binks
- Jawa
- Ki-Adi-Mundi
- Kit Fisto
- Kylo Ren (Masked)
- Kylo Ren (Episode VII)
- Kylo Ren (Episode VIII)
- Kylo Ren (Supreme Leader)
- Lama Su
- Lando Calrissian
- Lando Calrissian (Disguise)
- Lando Calrissian (Episode IX)
- Luke Skywalker (Episode IV)
- Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper)
- Luke Skywalker (Pilot)
- Luke Skywalker (Ceremony)
- Luke Skywalker (Hoth)
- Luke Skywalker (Dagobah)
- Luke Skywalker (Bespin)
- Luke Skywalker (Episode VI)
- Luke Skywalker (Endor)
- Luke Skywalker (Ahch-To)
- Luke Skywalker (Episode VIII)
- Luke Skywalker (Crait)
- Luminara Unduli
- Mace Windu
- Mama the Hutt
- Max Rebo
- Maz Kanata
- ME-8D9
- Mustafarian
- Nute Gunray
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode II)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Old Ben)
- Padmé Amidala
- Padmé Amidala (Ship)
- Pit Droid
- Plo Koon
- Poe Dameron (Jacket)
- Poe Dameron (Pilot)
- Poe Dameron (Episode VIII)
- Poe Dameron (Episode IX)
- Porg (Companion) – not playable
- Praetorian Guard
- Princess Leia (Episode IV)
- Princess Leia (Hoth)
- Princess Leia (Endor)
- General Leia
- Queen Amidala
- Qui-Gon Jinn
- Qui-Gon Jinn (Tatooine)
- R2-D2
- R2-D2 (Dagobah)
- Ratts Tyerell
- Rebel Soldier
- Ree-Yees
- Rey (Episode VII)
- Rey (Resistance)
- Rey (Episode VIII)
- Rey (Episode IX)
- Rey (Dark Apparition)
- Ric Olié
- R0-GR
- Rose Tico
- Rose Tico (Disguise)
- Rothgar Deng
- Rune Haako
- Salacious B. Crumb
- Sandtrooper
- Sandtrooper (Commander)
- Scout Trooper
- Sebulba
- Senate Guard
- Shaak Ti
- Shmi Skywalker
- Sidon Ithano
- Sith Cultist
- Sith Jet Trooper
- Sith Trooper
- Sith Seeker Probe Droid
- Skiff Guard
- Snowtrooper
- Stormtrooper
- Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Invisible Hand)
- Supreme Chancellor Palpatine
- Supreme Leader Snoke
- Sy Snootles
- Tarfful
- Taun We
- Unkar's Brute
- Unkar's Thug
- Wedge Antilles
- Wicket
- Yaddle
- Yoda
- Yoda (Hermit)
- Zam Wesell
- Zorii Bliss
DLC Characters
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga DLC Characters:
There are 40 extra DLC characters available, including characters from spin-off films, television series, and classic Lego sets, although they are split across seven character packs. To get these characters, you must buy the DLC character packs when they become available, or you can buy the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Character Collection Bundle which acts as a sort of season pass and gives you all the packs when they’re available.
The Mandalorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story packs are available on the full game’s release day. The Trooper and Classic Characters packs will also be available at launch to players that pre-ordered through specific retailers. Digital pre-orders also include classic Obi-Wan Kenobi as a playable character – we’re not yet sure if he’ll be available to unlock or buy some other way.
The Mandalorian Season 1 – available April 5:
- Cara Dune
- Din Djarin
- Greef Karga
- Grogu (Companion) – not playable
- IG-11
- Kuiil
Solo: A Star Wars Story – available April 5
- Chewbacca (Vandor)
- Enfys Nest
- Han Solo (Young)
- Lando Calrissian (Young)
- Qi'ra
- Tobias Beckett
Classic Characters – available April 5 with certain pre-orders, April 19 otherwise
- Darth Vader (Classic)
- Han Solo (Classic)
- Lando Calrissian (Classic)
- Luke Skywalker (Classic)
- Princess Leia (Classic)
Trooper Pack – available April 5 with certain pre-orders, May 4 otherwise
- Death Trooper
- Incinerator Stormtrooper
- Mimban Stormtrooper
- Range Trooper
- Shoretrooper
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – available April 19
- Baze Malbus
- Bodhi Rook
- Cassian Andor
- Chirrut Îmwe
- Director Krennic
- Jyn Erso
- K-2SO
The Mandalorian Season 2 – available May 4:
- Ahsoka Tano
- Bo-Katan Kryze
- Boba Fett (Scion of Jango)
- Fennec Shand
- Moff Gideon
The Bad Batch – available May 4:
- Crosshair
- Echo
- Hunter
- Tech
- Wrecker